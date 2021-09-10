CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The E36 BMW M3 Is Getting Old Enough to Be a Classic, and a Nicely Modded One Looks Great

By Andrew P. Collins
 8 days ago
Also from Car Bibles this week: Another fun video game retrospective, plus some track-day tips. Andrew P. Collins View Andrew P. Collins's Articles. Summertime's winding down but we're still soaking up some of the glory we witnessed at this year's greatest car shows. Radwood Norcal, which went off back in July, brought some heat. This modified E36 was executed so well that we haven't stopped thinking about it.

