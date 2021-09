The Kansas City Chiefs won a roller coaster of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday by the final score of 33-29. The game was both exciting and exhausting as the Chiefs defense looked lifeless early, but the team turned it on late to pull out a close win. While the old saying “a win is a win” is absolutely true, the fact is that the first game of the season is the first real look at the team, meaning there is plenty that we can take away from this win.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO