CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rebel Wilson reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars for birthday beach pic

GMA
GMA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eNaC6_0bsVwgY900

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday in March, but she just got a chance to party with some of her "Pitch Perfect" co-stars to mark the occasion.

Wilson recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram of her and her friends, including fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, on the beach in Tahiti.

"Bellas be ballin'" the actress captioned the pic, adding, "could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized," complete with a musical emoji.

MORE: 'Pitch Perfect' Bellas reunite to sing Beyonce hit for a good cause

The gang wore '80s-throwback beach attire, complete with day-glo colors and sunglasses. Wilson, for her part, wore a hot pink shirt reading, "Let's get physical."

As they all struck a pose, flanking the birthday girl, Wilson noted, "Love you ladies! ps love that I'm the tall one amongst you shorties!" adding "#RebelIsland" and "#Bellas4Life."

MORE: Rebel Wilson shares throwback photo where she was at her 'unhealthiest'

Chrissie Fit shared photos from the trip as well, noting in the caption of her post , "Everyone is fully vaccinated and thoroughly tested."

The first "Pitch Perfect" film debuted on Sept. 28, 2012, and spawned two sequels, released in 2015 and 2017.

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Beyonce
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Brittany Snow
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?

Rebel Wilson and Anna Kendrick have known each other for 10 years. The two actors met on the set of "Pitch Perfect," which began filming in late 2011 at Louisiana State University, via The Daily Reveille, LSU's student newspaper. Although the film was an ensemble piece starring Brittany Snow, Adam Devine, and Ben Platt (per IMDb), the movie's breakout stars were Kendrick and Wilson, who played Beca and Fat Amy, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pitch Perfect#Sunglasses#Rebelwilson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Rebel Wilson Strikes a Sultry Pose in a Plunging Swimsuit

The comedian completed her beach look with cat-eye sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat in the scenic photos. Rebel Wilson is chasing sunsets. On Monday, the actress, 41, posted several Instagram Stories of herself lounging on the beach with a beautiful sunset and crystal clear water in the background. Wilson is wearing a plunging black one-piece swimsuit with gold hardware details, cat-eye sunglasses and a floppy wide-brim hat in the scenic photos.
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

“Bellas be ballin'” — Rebel Wilson reunites with 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars for a birthday beach pic

Rebel Wilson celebrated her 41st birthday in March, but she just got a chance to party with some of her Pitch Perfect co-stars to mark the occasion. Rebel recently uploaded a snap to her Instagram of her and her friends, including fellow Bellas Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow, on the beach in Tahiti. “Bellas be ballin'” Rebel captioned the pic, adding, “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized,” complete with a musical emoji.
COMBAT SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless with skinny jeans look

Rebel Wilson spent the last week celebrating her 41st birthday on a remote island of French Polynesia but over the weekend she was back in Los Angeles showing her support for the Los Angeles Rams at an NFL event. The Pitch Perfect star showed off her stunning physique as she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Health

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her Greatest Struggles in Emotional Instagram Post

Australian actress Rebel Wilson, 41, shared an inspiring message on Instagram Tuesday, encouraging her followers to live their best lives. The Pitch Perfect actress, who's been posting regularly about her health and wellbeing journey on Instagram, shared a photo of herself posing in a mermaid costume. In the caption, she opened up about some of her most emotional struggles before explaining what she's learned from them.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In Fitted Black Leggings As She Shows Off 60 Lb. Weight Loss – Watch

Rebel Wilson hit up the Happiest Place on Earth with some friends to kick off Labor Day Weekend, and was looking better than ever. Rebel Wilson, 41, is looking amazing. The Australian actress sported a black pair of leggings and a black t-shirt with a neon Mickey Mouse logo on an outing to Disneyland on Friday, Sept. 3 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Rebel’s 60 pound weight loss was on full display in the fitted pants, proving she didn’t just commit to her “year of health” for 2020 — but for good. She added a convenient fanny pack and pink baseball cap to her look, matching with her friends in the exact same shirt. Although she was wearing a face mask, Rebel was clearly glowing during the visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. She was rocking the same look in a video posted to her IG where she did a slow jog for the camera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talesbuzz.com

Rebel Wilson celebrates ‘great news’ with a new selfie

Rebel Wilson is celebrating some great news with a selfie. The Pitch Perfect alum took to Instagram on Sept. 7 to share a series of photos of herself in a navy blue blazer. She captioned the pics, “Had some great news today. I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you.”
TENNIS
GMA

GMA

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy