How Current, Former Dallas ISD Students Can Get Free Credit Monitoring, ID Protection After Massive Data Breach

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Current and former Dallas ISD students and parents can now sign up for free credit monitoring and identity protection after the school district last week revealed a massive data breach.

DISD says some current and former student names, addresses, Social Security numbers, dates of births, grades, custody status, and even medical conditions may have been exposed.

Similar information, along with salary information, may have been compromised for some current and former school employees and contractors.

If you believe you might have been impacted you can click here to or call (855) 651-2605 to sign up for free credit monitoring.

Along with current students, the school district warns former Dallas ISD students dating back to 2010 also likely had their personal information exposed in the breach.

In an explanation of the incident, the district posted online: “An unauthorized third party accessed the district’s network, downloaded data, and temporarily stored it on an encrypted cloud storage site. The data have since been removed from the site. To date, our cybersecurity experts have found no evidence indicating the data was otherwise accessed, disseminated, or sold.”

A CBS 11 I-Team investigation last month reveal how Texas school district have become a popular target for cyberattacks.

Nearly 70 school districts across the state have reported a data breach in past two years.