CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diets

8 of the Highest-Protein Foods Every Well-Balanced Diet Should Include

By Samantha Lande
Real Simple
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtein is a key component to our diet, responsible for so many important functions in our body. "Protein is broken down into amino acids, the building blocks of healthy tissue, including muscle, skin, and connective tissue, and it's important for wound healing (collagen) and lean body mass (muscle)," says Laura Burdick, RD, LD, who works at Mt. Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. "Additionally, protein is required for almost all of the metabolic processes in the body including digestion, heart, and lung function, and nervous system function."

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The One Drink To Sip On To Get a Leaner Body, Say Dietitians

Despite popular beliefs, there is no magic elixir that can help you shave off the extra pounds—we know this much to be true. However, we do know that there is one drink that can help you decrease any of the bloat you are feeling in your body, leaving you feeling slim and lean. According to our medical expert board members Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, the best drink to get lean is actually green tea with mint. Hot or iced, this drink will help you debloat and slim down in no time.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Acidic Foods#Super Foods#Vegan Diet#Balanced Diet#The Highest Protein Foods#Ld#Mt Carmel Health System#Cdn#Maya Feller Nutrition#Nyu#Animal#Eggs Milk#Yogurt Eggs#Greek
EatThis

Secret Effects of Eating Cashews, Says Science

With a buttery smooth texture and ultra-rich flavor, it's not surprising in the slightest that cashews are the most popular nut in the United States. While you may know that they're delicious, what you may not be aware of is the many positive effects eating cashews can have on your health. Not only are cashews high in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, but they also contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals that can benefit your body in many different ways.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Foods and drinks to avoid with diabetes

Having diabetes does not mean that a person has to stop eating what they enjoy. A diabetes diet plan can include most foods, but people may need to have smaller portions of certain foods. Diabetes interferes with the ability to process blood sugar, also known as blood glucose. Currently, nearly...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement To Take if You Sit All Day, Says Dietitian

If you have a desk job or tend to sit most of the day, you're definitely in the majority in the United States. The average American adult sits more than at any other time in history. According to the American Heart Association, sedentary jobs have increased 83% since 1950. And physically active jobs only make up less than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce.
FITNESS
EatThis

This Popular Juice Will Reduce Inflammation In Your Body, Says Dietitian

There's no question this is an underrated juice option. Usually, when we think of juice, we're mostly reminded of the added sugars, empty calories, and overall negative effects it can have on our bodies. Next to soda, many popular drinks—like cold-pressed juices and tomato juice—have even landed a spot on our list of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. But, what if we told you there's a popular juice that seems to have an exception?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Nutrition
alive.com

The Gout Diet: Best and Worst Foods

Gout is a type of arthritis that causes painful joint swelling and inflammation. It happens when too much uric acid builds up in the blood, which forms crystals in the joints. Ouch! Uric acid exists when we break down a chemical called purine. Although purine occurs naturally in the body, it’s also found in certain foods. So a gout diet should limit purine-rich foods to avoid uric acid highs and lower the risk of flare-ups.
DIETS
KIVI-TV

Wellness Wednesday: Foods to boost your brainpower

IDAHO — If you're looking to give your memory and brain function a little boost, it can start with adding the right items to your grocery shopping list. Molly Tevis, a registered dietitian with Albertsons, says what you choose to eat and drink every day can boost your brainpower in both the short and long term.
IDAHO STATE
arcamax.com

6 easy sources of protein you might be overlooking and shouldn’t

Have you seen the recent headlines about canned tuna losing its popularity? This high-quality, convenient form of protein has seen sales drop by 40% in recent years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Apparently, this is largely due to millennials not buying it, because they favor fresher fare. If you also prefer to pass on canned tuna, you may be looking for alternative high-protein foods that are quick, easy and versatile. Here are five you’re probably not eating often enough, plus simple ways to incorporate them into balanced meals.
HEALTH
One Green Planet

How Your Sense of Smell May be the Key to a Balanced Diet

A new study shows that the food you ate can impact your sense of smell as well as your decisions on whether you eat again or not. Scientists at Northwestern University found that people will become less sensitive to food smells based on what they just ate. This study showed not only that our sense of smell regulates what we eat, but also that what we eat affects our sense of smell too.
FITNESS
artofhealthyliving.com

Your Next Diet Plan Needs To Include Cannabis Seeds

Got a diet plan? Does it include cannabis seeds? If not, you’re missing some major health benefits and you need to get this done ASAP!. Surprised? Yes, cannabis seeds also known as marijuana or hemp seeds aren’t meant to be thrown away, they are meant to be consumed by the human body. Even though their source is the cannabis Sativa plant, these seeds do not impair your mental state in any way.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy