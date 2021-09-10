CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable Designer Sami Miró Collaborates With Samsung For A Watchband Collection

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis marks the first sustainably sourced Galaxy Watch4 watchband collection. Impact fashion designer and Sami Miro Vintage founder Sami Miró joined forces with Samsung to bring us the SMV x Galaxy Watch4 collection. At Unpacked, Samsung introduced Galaxy the Watch4 Classic and Galaxy Watch4 to consumers as a tool to better understand their health, but with the help of Miro, they can now be both sustainable and stylish. According to the press release sent exclusively to ESSENCE, the collection “draws inspiration from the beauty and colors of Mother Earth to serve as a reminder to prioritize mindfulness, health, wellness, and sustainability each day,” which aligns with Miro’s mission to remind people that it’s possible to respect the Earth and be fashionable at the same time.

