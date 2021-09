The city of Myrtle Beach will unveil the new location for its 9/11 memorial Saturday afternoon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center attacks. According to city Spokesman Mark Kruea, the city is moving the Unity Memorial’s granite plinth from 29th Ave. North to Warbird Park at a cost of $130,000. It will also remount the steel beam from the original, which was taken from one of the towers, and reinscribe the same text in the surrounding tiles.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO