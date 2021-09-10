CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festivals, Fêtes And Fitness Classes: Precautions The Vaccinated Should Take Re-Entering Packed Places

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo you're vaccinated. Great! This doctor says a multi-layered approach to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 is still necessary. As a doctor during a global pandemic, professionally, Chris T. Pernell, MD, MPH, knows the the devastating effects of COVID-19 on those who contract it and their families. She also knows the effects personally. The public health and health equity expert with the American College of Preventive Medicine lost her father to COVID-19 last year, as well as two cousins. In addition to that, her sister is what they call a “long-hauler,” someone who survived the virus but still grapples with lingering symptoms. With them in mind, she advocates as much as possible for people to get vaccinated, saying it’s the best way forward and hopefully out of this pandemic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
