NHL

Snapshots: Bozak, Kesler, Reynolds

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a handful of experienced NHL veterans still out on the market, with one being 35-year-old Tyler Bozak. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion is still one of the best faceoff men in the league and is a legitimate option down the middle of the ice. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that clubs expect Bozak to make a final decision in the next few days, and wonders if the Pittsburgh Penguins may be one of them given the injuries to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

markerzone.com

RYAN KESLER CALLS OUT LEAFS STARS FOR NOT TAKING A DISCOUNT

On Monday, the Sekeres & Price Show Podcast, hosted by Matt Sekeres and Blake Price, dropped an episode with former NHLer Ryan Kesler. Both Sekeres and Price used to work for TSN in Vancouver, so plenty of the conversation focused on Kesler's time as a Canuck. They did however dive into some other topics, including why it is important to leave money on the table as a player if you want to win a Stanley Cup. Kesler pointed to the Toronto Maple Leafs as an example of this.
NHL
FanSided

Canucks: Should Ryan Kesler be inducted into Ring of Honour?

Ryan Kesler was a two-way force during his time with the Vancouver Canucks. Drafted 23rd overall by the Canucks as part of the great 2003 draft class, Kesler played 11 seasons with the Canucks organization (including the 2004-05 lockout season with the Manitoba Moose.) before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN KESLER TAKES ON COACHING ROLE WITH USA HOCKEY

Ryan Kesler is returning to hockey after he took a coaching gig with the U18 United States National Team Development Program. He took to Instagram to announce the news on Tuesday. According to hockey reporter Chris Peters, Kesler won't be behind the bench full-time, but he will working with the...
NHL
PensBurgh

Tyler Bozak would be a great short-term patch for the Penguins

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman weighed in on a couple various NHL loose ends, one of which involved the Penguins:. Finally, a couple clubs indicated they were expecting Tyler Bozak’s decision on where to play in the next few days. The 764-game veteran has a couple of options. Wonder if one is Pittsburgh, with both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin injured to start the year.
NHL
Yardbarker

Ryan Kesler: 'I don't think I'll ever get to an NHL level again'

Ryan Kesler hasn't skated in an NHL game since March 2019 when he was with the Anaheim Ducks, underwent resurfacing surgery on his right hip in May of that year, and had resurfacing surgery on his left hip this past February. While speaking with Adam Kimelman of the NHL's website,...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Penguins and Canadiens Potentially Interested in Tyler Bozak?

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman, the Pittsburgh Penguins might be looking at 35-year-old free agent Tyler Bozak. As per the report, “a couple clubs indicated they were expecting Tyler Bozak’s decision on where to play in the next few days.” The Penguins might be an early favorite. Friedman adds...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Tyler Bozak is an Insurance Policy the Devils Should Consider

As the season draws near and players start to appear in New Jersey ahead of training camp, the off-season has just about reached its close. Just because the season is close doesn't mean the Devils can't still make improvements to their roster, though. Last week, I wrote about my concerns regarding the Devils' depth chart at center. Heading into the camp, the Devils appear to have a Plan A of some combination of Jesper Boqvist and Michael McLeod as their third and fourth line centers, a situation I would characterize as "mildly concerning." Just because that seems to be their plan at the moment doesn't mean Tom Fitzgerald can't add additional pieces before the season opens.
NHL
NHL

Kesler says he understands NHL career is over

Hasn't played since 2018-19 because of hip injuries, 'hated the game' during final seasons. Ryan Kesler is still recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip in February and said he understands he'll never play in the NHL again. The 37-year-old also had resurfacing surgery on his right hip May...
NHL
Anniston Star

Bozak returns to Blues on one-year deal

Veteran center Tyler Bozak is returning to the Blues. The team announced Tuesday morning that Bozak has agreed to a one-year deal worth $750,000. It's a steep decrease in pay for Bozak, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million free-agent contract. But at least Bozak, 35, still has a...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Bozak’s back - Tyler Bozak signs one year contract with the Blues

While Blues fans have been waiting for news about Robert Thomas, Doug Armstrong decided to craft an appetizer to that main course. Today the Blues signed Tyler Bozak to a one-year deal that’s a reasonable price for the 35 year old center. The contract’s worth $750,000 plus performance bonuses. This...
NHL
markerzone.com

RYAN KESLER ADMITS HE STARTED TO HATE HOCKEY NEAR THE END OF HIS CAREER

Despite still being under contract with the Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Kesler has come to terms with the fact that his NHL career is over. The 37-year-old hasn't played in the league since 2018-19 due to numerous hip injuries. During his final few seasons, it was clear that his body had given up on him. In fact, in his final NHL season he had just five goals and eight points in 60 games, a far cry from the fantastic two-way player he had been for many years.
NHL
KMOV

BOZAK IS BACK: Tyler Bozak signs one-year contract with Blues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tyler Bozak is back!. Tuesday morning, the St. Louis Blues announced that Bozak had agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $750,000 plus bonuses. The 35-year-old was acquired by the Blues on July 1, 2017 as a free agent from Toronto. Bozak has played in...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Tyler Bozak Signs A One Year Deal.

Center Tyler Bozak was one of the coveted remaining free agents on the market as a nice depth piece. Bozak had been speculated to possibly be signing with multiple teams on a PTO however has landed a one year deal instead. The 35 year old will be sticking in around...
NFL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Kesler on NHL career; Tkachuk extension talks continue

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Ryan Kesler on playing through the hip injury that has effectively ended his NHL career: “It got to a point, my last couple years playing, I hated the game, I hated playing. Going to the rink, being in pain and then not being able to do what you normally do. Your mind wants you to do it and you just can’t do it.” [NHL.com]
NHL
Yardbarker

Ducks News & Rumors: Kesler, Rieder & More

This week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors covers Ryan Kesler accepting the fact that his NHL career is over, Tobias Rieder signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the Ducks, and the national TV schedule for the Ducks for this upcoming season. Kesler Accepts NHL Career is Over. Though...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Report: Zdeno Chara signs free agency deal, will play 24th NHL season

Zdeno Chara isn’t ready to hang up the skates quite yet. At 44-years-old, the former Bruins captain was the oldest player in the NHL last season, his 23rd in the league. On Saturday, Chara signed a one-year deal with the New York Islanders, as first reported by Kevin Weeks of ESPN. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Submit Your Questions For The #PHRMailbag

In less than two weeks, the NHL preseason will begin. October 25 is the date that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens will kick things off, meaning the regular season is just around the corner. The condensed offseason was certainly a spectacular one, with names like Seth Jones, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Duncan Keith all traded. Through expansion and free agency there was tons of player movement and rosters will look quite different than how they did when the 2020-21 season began.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Jonsson, Seguin, Schedule

Patrik Jonsson, an amateur scout for the Vancouver Canucks, has passed away from cancer according to Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic. Jonsson was the biggest reason why Nils Hoglander, a longtime family friend, found his way to the Canucks in the second round of the 2019 draft. As Dhaliwal and Thomas Drance wrote earlier this year, Jonsson was thrilled to stay up late in Sweden to watch Hoglander score his first NHL goal, even while battling prostate cancer and going through chemotherapy.
NHL

