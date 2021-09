As a nursing home administrator, I am deeply concerned for nursing homes. In 30+ years, I have never seen the situation more dire than it is today. Every administrator and director of nursing I speak to have the same story to tell. We have worked our staff to the bone and keep asking for them to give more. Some simply have given up and are retiring early, changing careers or leaving the workforce entirely.

ORANGE CITY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO