Draper James Partners with Lands’ End for First Home Collection

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 8 days ago
Reese Witherspoon is expanding her home goods business. The actress’ Draper James lifestyle brand expanded its partnership with Lands’ End to launch a home accessory line, along with sleepwear , tote bags, and pet accessories .

The Draper James x Lands’ End fall/holiday collection launched this month with sheets, duvet covers, quilts, throw blankets, and towels. The line also includes sleepwear for men, women and children, plus dog beds, and other items in patterns such as gingham, ditsy floral, and floral chambray.

Prior to this collection, Draper James offered a small assortment of tableware products such as napkins, napkin rings, placemats, table runners, and novelty wine glasses.

The new Draper James x Lands’ End line comes on the heels of the companies’ two partnered collections of women’s swimwear , released in March 2020 and May 2021. Like those lines, the apparel in this collection comes in regular, petite, plus, and big-and-tall sizes.

“Collaborating with Draper James to bring stylish, body-positive apparel to market has been successful by every measure,” said Chieh Tsai, EVP, chief product officer, Lands’ End. “As people cozy up for the fall season, we’re proud to launch sleepwear and home furnishings that appeal to the entire family and accelerate our shared mission to champion comfort and confidence for every walk and every facet of life.”

The Draper James x Lands’ End home collection is priced from $19.95 for hand towels to $299.95 for a quilt. The line is available at LandsEnd.com, all Lands’ End retail locations, DraperJames.com and Draper James stores in Nashville, Atlanta, and Lexington, Ky.

