Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Episode: Watch
Pokemon Evolutions has debuted its very first episode! As part of the special 25th Anniversary of the massive Pokemon franchise, the series is breaking out with a new series of anime shorts that will explore every region of the franchise in the series' past. As part of the fun for this new series of anime shorts, each one will be tackling its own region and focus on a certain aspect of the story or a select number of characters from those respective games and anime entries. Now the first episode has finally made its debut!comicbook.com
