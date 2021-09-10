Pokemon Evolutions Debuts First Episode: Watch

A new illustration contest is coming to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, with the contest accommodating entries from the United States for the very first time. In 2019, Creatures Inc., the maker of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, launched its first Pokemon Card Game Illustration Grand Prix, with entrants submitting art with the aim of it getting put on a Pokemon card. The Illustration Grand Prix is returning once again, but this time entries are open to residents of both Japan and the United States. This year's contest will be centered around the theme of drawing a moment in a Pokemon's daily life. Entrants can choose one of eight Pokemon as the focus of their piece: Bulbasaur, Charizard, Pikachu, Arcanine, Galarian Rapidash, Scizor, Greninja, and Cramorant.

HOBBIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO