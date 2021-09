CHICAGO (CBS) — Basketball is back. One of the biggest games in Chicago returns this weekend at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham community. NBA stars will coach local players in a famous face-off known as the Peace Games. CBS 2’s Lauren Victory got an exclusive look behind the scenes. The Saint Sabina gym is ready to welcome a packed and pumped house this weekend for the 9th Chicago Peace Games. “We speak to the young men before they play and it’s like the Final Four,” said NBA referee James Capers, laughing. He’s been a Peace Games staple since its 2012 beginnings and...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO