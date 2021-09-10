Disney Merriest Nites: Disneyland's First After-Hours Holiday Party
Disney Parks wishes guests a merry holiday season with Disney Merriest Nites, the first after-hours holiday party at Disneyland Park. Attendees of the separate ticket, limited-capacity event, set for five select nights in November and December, will enjoy "enhanced holiday décor, seasonal entertainment, and specialty food and beverage offerings" themed to six parties hosted by Mickey Mouse and his festive friends. Disney Merriest Nites offers limited-capacity and after-hours access to select Disneyland attractions and entertainment, including a special viewing of A Christmas Fantasy Parade and seasonal makeovers "it's a small world" Holiday and the Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired Haunted Mansion Holiday.comicbook.com
