CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Double shooting reclassified as justifiable death investigation

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Police here have reclassified an incident they investigated as a double murder into a justified death investigation.

Police originally arrested Jureil Dowdell, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old man on murder and unattempted murder charges. Both suspects were being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Police stated that an argument occurred outside of a business located at 9164 Parkway East near Tarrant, which led to exchange gunfire. As a result, Cornelius Ja’Shawn Hilliard, 21, and Reginald Curtis Crawford Jr., 26, were killed.

In connection to the shooting, a vehicle police were searching for was spotted by officers, and they attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over, and a chase ensued. The car crashed into a ravine near Tarrant-Huffman Road, at Linthicum Street in Tarrant.

The Birmingham Police Department has recorded 69 murders thus far in 2021 and 12 justifiable death investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Missing Birmingham man found safe

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — James Jones, the missing man for whom police were searching on Saturday, has been found safe, authorities announced Saturday evening. Birmingham police announced that Jones was missing after he was last seen walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North around 5 a.m. – 7 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham Police issue critical missing person alert

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has issued a critical missing person alert for a Birmingham man. According to the Birmingham Police Department, James Jones, 67, was last seen on Saturday, September 18, around 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. walking on foot in the 1300 block of 20th Street North. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Tarrant, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Man killed in Lamar County Crash

From The Tribune staff reports LAMAR COUNTY — A Vernon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the accident occurred at approximately  9:17 p.m. on Friday, September 17, claiming the life of 58-year-old Randy Adams. Adams was killed when his 2007 Ford F-150 left the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham detectives need help identifying man in connection with a robbery

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery and is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest. According to the Birmingham Police Department, two males robbed a female victim of her personal belongings. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue Southwest on […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man charged with murder

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a suspect in the slaying of Monica Long Gratton. Anthony Shundale Moore, 49, was indicted and charged with murder on August 27, 2021. The indictment was made public on Tuesday. Gratton died at Princeton Baptist Medical Center on Dec. 3, 2020. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Reclassified#The Tribune
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County house fire claims life

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to a house fire at 4512 11the Ave. N. at Thursday, September 16 at 4:59 a.m. According to Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, the back of the house was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and a primary search […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff’s investigate homicide

From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — A Birmingham man was killed during a reported assault, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office on Sunday, September 12 at 3:51 a.m. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office report says that Maurice Dewayne Carter, 31, was shot during an assault at the 200 block of 18th Avenue NW in […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Bessemer prison inmate found unresponsive in cell

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found unresponsive inside his cell, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, on Saturday, September 11 at 12:02 p.m. The Alabama Department of Corrections report states that 22-year-old La’Ricky Shama Scott, who was convicted in 2019 for discharging a gun into […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Crash closes I-59 northbound

From Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A crash at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday shut down traffic on Interstate-59 northbound. Birmingham police closed all northbound lanes just past First Avenue North and Roebuck Parkway. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time. The story will be updated as more information becomes […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Man killed in Leeds wreck identified

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS  — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed during a late Monday morning wreck. Kenneth Randall Akins, 67, of Jasper died when the white Ford Econoline van he was driving veered from roadway, crossed a ditch, continued up a hill and finally rolled over. The vehicle […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Mountain Brook police chief retiring

From The Tribune staff reports MOUNTAIN BROOK — Police Chief Ted Cook is stepping down after a decade as the top cop in one of Alabama’s richest cities. Cook, who became chief in Mountain Brook in 2011, will leave at the end of 2021 having implemented significant advances in the way the city polices its […]
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Moulton teen dies after being hit by semi truck

From The Tribune staff reports LAWRENCE COUNTY — Authorities say a Moulton teenager has died a day after being hit by a vehicle while he was crossing a state highway. Alabama State Trooper Greg Corble said the accident occurred on Alabama 157 about 5 miles north of Moulton around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The teen, […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Winston County

From The Tribune staff reports WINSTON COUNTY — A Winfield teen’s vehicle collided with a Freightliner on Monday, September 13, at 1:28 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the 19-year-old victim’s 2012 Chevrolet Cruz crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Freightliner driven by 31-year-old Brandon Lindsey of […]
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy