Fulton County, GA

Fulton County Schools creates COVID mitigation matrix

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 8 days ago

Fulton County Schools announced its new mitigation matrix on Sept. 10, which outlines steps that will be taken as COVID-19 cases rise in each city within the school district.

FCS has linked the case rate for a city with the schools located within that city. For example, Union City will have to switch back to virtual learning because the Board of Health reported COVID-19 cases have risen above 1,250 cases per 100,000 in the last 14-day epidemiology report .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2m7k_0bsVu3Tb00
The rise in COVID-19 cases caused the Fulton County Schools district to create a mitigation matrix with increasing restrictions designed to reduce the spread of COVID.

Sandy Springs recorded 342.5 cases per 100,000, so few changes will be made. Masks still are required, visitors are limited and tickets to athletic events and performances are limited to digital sales. Classes have seating charts and seats are assigned on buses.

Alpharetta, Roswell and Johns Creek also remain in the second level of the mitigation matrix, above 100 cases but below 500 cases.

Milton and Mountain Park, the other two North Fulton cities, are above that threshold. Limits on lunch in the cafeteria, students bringing water bottles and limiting attendance for athletic events and performances to 50 percent of capacity are among the additional mitigation measures required.

Since Union City recorded 1,378.8 cases per 100,000, every school within its city limits will switch to remote learning on Monday, Sept. 13, the school district announced on Facebook . That includes Banneker High School, Gullatt Elementary School, Liberty Point Elementary School and Fulton County Schools’ College and Career Academy.

Students at those schools won’t be able to return to face-to-face instruction until two consecutive Fulton County Board of Health Epidemiology reports show Union City has fallen below the 1,250 level threshold.

The post Fulton County Schools creates COVID mitigation matrix appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 1

Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven names green space on Remington Road after resident

Brookhaven has officially dedicated a green space located on Remington Road to local resident and veteran Tom Reilly.  The dedication took place during the Brookhaven City Council meeting on Sept. 14. Councilmember Linley Jones read the proclamation at the green space, which is located at 1664 Remington Road. The city decided to honor Reilly – […] The post Brookhaven names green space on Remington Road after resident appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers

School-aged children at center of latest COVID surge in state

About 60 percent of current Covid outbreaks in Georgia are occurring in K-12 schools across the state, public health officials said Tuesday. That’s seven times more than the child outbreaks in previous virus surges, Cherie Drenzek, the state epidemiologist, told the board of the Department of Public Health. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths among children have […] The post School-aged children at center of latest COVID surge in state appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
KIDS
Reporter Newspapers

Mayor Paul addresses crime, volunteerism and housing affordability in State of the City address

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul discussed crime, neighborhood protections and volunteerism at his eight annual State of the City speech. The event was held Sept. 14 at The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North and hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce. Crime is top of mind for many Sandy Springs residents, Paul said.  He […] The post Mayor Paul addresses crime, volunteerism and housing affordability in State of the City address appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Opponents of Buckhead cityhood effort release study on impact to Atlanta

Opponents of the Buckhead cityhood effort released a study Thursday that claims there would be a substantial financial impact on the city of Atlanta if Buckhead were to secede. The study says that the net fiscal loss to Atlanta would range from $80 million to $116 million per year if Buckhead were to break off. […] The post Opponents of Buckhead cityhood effort release study on impact to Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

‘Buckhead City’ group releases feasibility study in effort to break away from Atlanta

A group trying to break off Buckhead from Atlanta released a feasibility study that claims an independent city could raise more than $200 million a year in revenue, with almost $114 million in surplus. The Buckhead City Committee commissioned Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact for the study, which asserts the proposed […] The post ‘Buckhead City’ group releases feasibility study in effort to break away from Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody City Council defers vote on new sign code

The Dunwoody City Council voted to defer a final vote on its new sign code at a Sept. 13 meeting.  Councilmember John Heneghan made the motion, asking to defer the decision for one month to allow a committee who worked on the sign code changes to review the final draft before approval.  Heneghan said it’s […] The post Dunwoody City Council defers vote on new sign code appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Buckhead resident on a mission to increase voter turnout

Yard signs that say “Buckhead Counts!” are beginning to dot local neighborhoods. Buckhead resident Sally Riker has launched the effort in hopes of increasing voter turnout in the upcoming November election, which will decide the next Atlanta mayor and multiple City Council and Board of Education seats. Riker, president of the Mt. Paran-Northside Citizens Association, […] The post Buckhead resident on a mission to increase voter turnout appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Inspection finds two leaks on site of Dunwoody explosion, suspends natural gas service

An inspection has found two leaks in one of the buildings of the same Dunwoody apartment complex where an explosion damaged 40-50 units on Sunday.  Dunwoody police and fire rescue teams responded to reports of an explosion at Arrive Apartments at 2000 Asbury Square just before 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. The cause of the […] The post Inspection finds two leaks on site of Dunwoody explosion, suspends natural gas service appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

