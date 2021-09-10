CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notable Liberty Broadband Insider Trades $861.25 Thousand In Company Stock

 8 days ago
Richard R Green, Director at Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Richard R Green purchased 3,655 Liberty Broadband shares at a price of $48.24 per share for a total of $176,317 on September 8. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $187.38 to $187.40 to raise a total of $684,933 from the stock sale.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Company Stock#Hedge Funds#Liberty Broadband#Lbrda#Sec#Green
