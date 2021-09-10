Notable Amcor Insider Trades $37.31 Million In Company Stock
Ronald Delia, Chief Executive Officer at Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 9, Ronald Delia bought 1,606,239 Amcor shares at a price of $11.16 per share, for a total of $17,925,627. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at prices ranging from $12.17 to $12.24 to raise a total of $19,386,538 from the sale.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0