President And CEO Ssga Of State Street Sold $390.37 Thousand In Stock

 8 days ago
Cyrus Taraporevala, President And CEO Ssga at State Street (NYSE:STT), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street at a price of $87.0 per share. The total transaction amounted to $390,369.

