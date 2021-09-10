CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Sue’s Gift prepares for their 13th annual “Be Ovary Aware 5K Run 3K Walk”

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Sue’s Gift supports women in the community with gynecologic cancers. Be Ovary aware is the our biggest fundraiser every year! We use this event to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and to raise funds for women in the community with 7 different types of gynecologic cancers!

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Norman Transcript

Norman Veterans Center to host Walk for Alzheimer's awareness

Norman residents affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia are encouraged to attend a demonstration of awareness, solidarity and support for a cure later this month. The city’s inaugural Walk for Alzheimer’s Awareness will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Norman Veterans Center at 1776 E Robinson St. It’s the city’s first Alzheimer’s Association walk, as part of a national event held in many places throughout the country that raises money and awareness for the disease.
NORMAN, OK
wtae.com

Thousands gather for inaugural Race to Beat Women's Cancers 5K run/walk

ALLISON PARK, Pa. — Thousands joined the inaugural Race to Beat Women's Cancers in North Park Sunday morning. While racing through North Park, runners and walkers were also doing important work —raising money for women's cancer research. Funds from Sunday's 5K support basic and clinical research conducted at UPMC Hillman...
ALLISON PARK, PA
Richmond Register

Baptist Health Richmond promotes 3rd Annual Chalk the Walk for Suicide Prevention Awareness Week

RICHMOND – September 5 through 11 is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week. At Baptist Health Richmond, we believe mental health is equally as important as physical health and our behavioral health team delivers compassionate, personalized care to support our patients thrive, not just survive. We invite the community to join us on Thursday, Sept. 9 for the 3rd Annual Chalk the Walk to raise awareness for our friends, family and co-workers who may be battling a mental health condition.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#Ovary#Ovarian Cancer#Disclaimer#Cancers#Charity
osidenews.com

Miracle Babies 13th Annual Superhero 5K Raised $90K

Funds Will Support Families with Critically Ill Newborns in the NICU. San Diego CA— The 13th Annual Miracle Babies Superhero 5K took place on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at NTC Park at Liberty Station in San Diego and raised $90,000 for families with. critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
capecoddaily.com

13th Annual MM5K Run/Walk For Research is Sunday

DENNIS – The 13th Annual MM5K Run/Walk For Research is this Sunday at 10 AM at West Dennis Beach. Proceeds benefit the Turlough Meehan Research Foundation working to find a cure for infant leukemia. Preregistration and number pickup will be on Friday at Marathon Sports from 3 PM to 6 PM and Saturday from 9 […] The post 13th Annual MM5K Run/Walk For Research is Sunday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ADVOCACY
ocmonitor.com

2nd annual Suicide Awareness Walk set for Sept. 11

HARTFORD, Ky. — The 2nd annual Suicide Awareness Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Ohio County Park. The event is brought to you by the Ohio County Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Committee. The Ohio County Park is at 2300 KY 69 N in Hartford.
HARTFORD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Newsbug.info

Lafayette prepares for Walk to End Alheimer's

LAFAYETTE — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is moving forward with plans to host the Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person this year. The event will be Sept. 18 at Riehle Plaza. The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be...
LAFAYETTE, IN
KJCT8

Ninth annual Spirit of the Valley Walk ‘n Roll 5K Run

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today was the 9th annual Spirit of the Valley Walk ‘n Roll 5K Run. It took place outside St. Matthews Church in Grand Junction. The event brings together both able-bodied and disabled participants. After the run, participants enjoyed a breakfast, a silent auction, live music, and a bouncy house for kids.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nprnsb.org

Domestic Violence Solutions Invites the Community to Take A Walk Through History during 13th Annual Luncheon Celebration

Domestic Violence Solutions Invites the Community to Take A Walk Through History during 13th Annual Luncheon Celebration. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., September 16, 2021 – Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) for Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce their upcoming 13th Annual Luncheon – Their Story, Our Story…Celebrating Then and Now. To...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
FOX21News.com

Special Kids Special Families founder announces retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– After 21 years with Special Kids Special Families, executive director and founder Linda Ellegard will retire on Saturday, Oct. 9. The current Director of Operations Lukas Zakrzewski will be assuming Ellegard’s former position. “Special Kids Special Families has grown from an idea and community need for providing...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lccentral.com

Suicide awareness walk held

The National Suicide Prevention Walk was held Sept. 11 in Caliente. Janie Rippetoe from the mental health office in Panaca set up her table and placed informational signs along the linear walking trail. However, the walk received no participants this year. In the United States, there is a suicide every...
CALIENTE, NV
RiverBender.com

Local Doctor Raising Awareness During Vascular Disease Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS - September is Vascular Disease Awareness Month and a local cardiologist and vascular physician, Raffi Krikorian MD., of Virtue Vein and Lymphatic Center, is working to educate people about these common and potentially dangerous conditions. Vascular disease refers to any condition that affects your circulatory system - the vast network of arteries and veins in your body. High blood pressure is by far the most common type of vascular disease, affecting nearly half of all adults in the Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Crescent-News

Camp Lakota set to welcome One Step at a Time 5K Run/Walk

The One Step at a Time 5K Run/Walk will celebrate its 10th anniversary when the annual event gets underway Sept. 25 at Camp Lakota in Defiance. One Step at a Time, held in memory of Scott Hammersmith, remembers those lost to suicide, but also gives hope to survivors and those struggling with depression.
DEFIANCE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy