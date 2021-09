“A flagrantly unconstitutional law … I dissent.”. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteed American women the right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy to term. For more than two generations, the pro-choice side supporting a woman’s right to authority over her own body and her own medical care has seen this as their right. For the same amount of time, the pro-life side has seen it as their right to tell others what to do with their own bodies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO