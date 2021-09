NORTHAMPTON - The Easthampton football team displayed a well-rounded attack to dominate their guests from Monument Mountain on a warm Saturday night. Shea Healy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another, while BB JeanJacques rumbled for 76 yards on the ground. The defense got into the scoring act when Luke Kraus picked up a loose ball and took it 60 yards for the team’s final points of the night. He also caught two touchdown passes in what was all in all, a big night for the Eagles.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO