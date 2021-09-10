CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shang-Chi Only Adds to a Growing Problem in MCU Phase 4

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is another bonafide hit for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - one that is opening some big new doors. Legend of the Ten Rings surprised fans with MCU connections reaching all the back to the first Iron Man film (and the ancient past of the MCU) while tying the shadowy espionage organization of the Ten Rings to the otherworldly mysticism of Ta Lo. The Shang-Chi post-credits scenes established (concretely) that the martial arts hero will be a major Avengers hero going forward; at the same time, the story of Shang-Chi only adds to a growing problem in the MCU Phase 4 storyline:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ant-Man 3: New Cassie Lang Actress Shows Off Ripped Marvel Physique

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not be aware of it but Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has already begun filming in London and while we still know very little about the film apart from the involvement of Kang the Conqueror as the main baddie, the project is already shaping up to be better and more serious in nature than the first two films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
Inside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson's Hiking Outfit Goes Viral

Brie Larson is currently gearing up for The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel, which will be helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta. Larson is pretty active on social media, and we've seen a lot of cool training posts recently. The actor also recently welcomed Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, to the MCU in a sweet tweet. Larson's latest post is making some waves online due to a pretty epic hiking outfit she posted on Twitter. The post went up this morning and has already gotten over 30,000 likes and counting.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#The Wayside#Mcu#Avengers#Battle Of Wakanda
Inside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Original Actor’s MCU Return as “Coolest Character”

With Marvel Studios’ latest endeavor, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to hit theaters for a 45-day run starting on September 3, 2021, Marvel fans are gearing up for everything the new movie has to offer — including the confirmed return of the Abomination in a battle against Wong.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Scarlett Johansson?

Scarlett Johansson is having an explosive year, and not just because of her final performance as Marvel’s resident super spy. Black Widow didn’t shatter box office records when it opened in July, but it did give moviegoers and Disney Plus subscribers their first foray back into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home two years prior. One month later, Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, welcomed their baby boy Cosmo into the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
MovieWeb

Disney Only Has Three Weeks to Decide If Marvel's Eternals Gets Delayed Yet Again

It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Captain America 4 Will Reportedly Kill Off A Major MCU Character

Marvel Cinematic Universe uses the “fake-out death” trick so often, it’s hard to emotionally react when a character meets their demise (because there’s every chance we’ll see them resurrected somewhere down the line). For example, Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff bit the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but rumors of potential returns for Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson began the second the Saga ended.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

NEW Leak Says Doctor Strange Will Murder Popular Avenger to Save the Universe

Before we dive into this reported Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness plot point, it’s important to note that Marvel Studios — true to form, thanks to Kevin Feige’s penchant for secrecy — has confirmed very little about the 2022 film beyond the appearances of Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Marvel Studios Is Releasing 5 Movies in 2023, Setting a New MCU Record

Marvel Studios has announced their full slate including release dates for all of their upcoming films through 2024. A whopping five MCU movies will be hitting screens in 2023 alone. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3﻿ have been announced, but that leaves three guesses to rub your hands together, Mr. Miyagi style, in anticipation. What are they going to be? Here is the full Marvel Studios slate that has been revealed so far.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Set to Sweep Box Office in Second Weekend, ‘Malignant’ Eyes No. 2 Spot

Marvel and Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is set to sweep the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, adding an expected $33 to $35 million to last weekend’s haul. The superhero adventure, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, took in $9.7 million on Friday from 4,300 theaters. Last weekend, the film finished the Labor Day holiday with a record-smashing $94.6 million. Industry predictions for the film’s earnings this weekend put its gross at an impressive $142.8 to $144.8 million, despite experiencing an overall weekend decline in ticket sales of 54-56%. However, that percentage decline is standard for a Marvel film in non-pandemic times.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Asks Fans to Stop Talking About His Old Tweets

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Simu Liu's road to becoming part of the Marvel Universe is definitely one for the books. To those unaware, prior to his Marvel Cinematic Universe casting, the Canadian actor has been lobbying on social media to become part of the billion-dollar franchise and after years of manifesting, he finally got his wish. However, if he had things his way, he'd like for the fans to stop talking about the viral tweets that some people believe helped him land the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy