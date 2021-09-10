CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS: Cost of home testing for COVID is eligible medical expense

 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers today that the cost of home testing for COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense that can be paid or reimbursed under health flexible spending arrangements (health FSAs), health savings accounts (HSAs), health reimbursement arrangements, or Archer medical savings accounts (Archer MSAs). That is because the cost to diagnose COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense for tax purposes.

littleapplepost.com

