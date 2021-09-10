IRS: Cost of home testing for COVID is eligible medical expense

HUTCHINSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday that vaccine mandates are not a direction she plans to go right now. "I don't have any intention of going down that road right now," Kelly said. "I think what we are doing with vaccines and taking them out to the community, taking them out to places where people feel comfortable and trust those around them is the road that we're going to continue on down now."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO