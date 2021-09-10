CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qurate Retail Insider Sold Over $1.57 Million In Company Stock

Michael A George, Chief Executive Officer at Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA), made a large insider sell on September 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail at a price of $10.45 per share. The total transaction amounted to $1,567,785.

