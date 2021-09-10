CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Acceptance Insider Trades $21.08 Million In Company Stock

Scott Vassalluzzo, 10% Owner at Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), made a large insider sell on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Vassalluzzo sold 32,401 shares of Credit Acceptance at a price of $650.82 per share. The total transaction amounted to $21,075,611.

