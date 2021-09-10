Chief Medical Officer Of Zai Lab Trades $1.44 Million In Company Stock
Harald Reinhart, Chief Medical Officer at Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Harald Reinhart purchased 10,000 Zai Lab shares at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $30,000 on September 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $137.39 to $146.61 to raise a total of $1,413,621 from the stock sale.www.benzinga.com
