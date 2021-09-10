CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swindell forms “Some Habits” with new single

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Swindell just dropped a brand-new song, and video! After his “Single Saturday Night” song became his 10th number-one hit, Cole has released the romantic ballad “Some Habits.” The song is from his upcoming studio album. “I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘Some Habits’...

