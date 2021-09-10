CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Angela Wagner pleads guilty to several charges, but not murder, in Rhoden family killings

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A second member of the Wagner family pleaded guilty Friday in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family from 2016. Angela Wagner pleaded guilty to several charges Friday afternoon in Pike County Common Pleas Court, but not to any of the murder charges she was facing. She was one of four family members charged, along with husband George “Billy” Wagner III and sons George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.

