It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO