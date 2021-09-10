2021 Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer says show will kick off with “a big, fun number”
Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the Emmy Awards for the first time, and he says he has something special for the viewers and live audience. “We wanted to do something that reminded viewers of the big shows,” The Neighborhood star tells People.”We didn’t want to go Broadway with it, but we do want to do something similar to that. So we got a big, fun number to open up and show that’s got some sketches.”www.illinoisnewsnow.com
