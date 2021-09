After a slew of upsets to start the season and some near-upsets, is there a clear-cut superteam in college football this year?. The start of the 2021 season looked a lot like the 2020 season and several before with the Alabama Crimson Tide seemingly on a path toward another national championship. The Crimson Tide may still win it all this year, and certainly will at least make the College Football Playoff, but the notion that they are the runaway favorites may not be the case after a close call vs. Florida.

