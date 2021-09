The 49ers face off in Week 1 on the road against the Lions, and Niner Noise breaks down the latest betting odds and predictions for the season opener. After months of waiting and the tease of the preseason, the 2021 NFL campaign is about to kick off, and the San Francisco 49ers will look to get back into the playoff discussion as they visit the rebuilding Detroit Lions for Week 1 of the regular season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO