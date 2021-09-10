CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Dazzle While Making Red Carpet Debut for the 1st Time Since On-Again Romance

By Samantha Benitz
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago

All eyes were on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when the A-list couple hit the red carpet for the first time since getting back together at the Venice Film Festival.

The Hustlers actress, 52, was a vision in a white Georges Hobeika gown featuring a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline adorned with crystals while her counterpart was no slouch in the style department either, opting for a perfectly fitted suit with a white button-up shirt and black bowtie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXjWl_0bsVr3E800
LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

J. Lo and Ben, 49, were making an appearance at the premiere of his new film, The Last Duel, on Friday, September 10, holding hands as they posed for photos.

Prior to their glamorous red carpet entrance, the power couple were spotted enjoying the sights in Italy while taking a romantic boat taxi together.

Ben wrote The Last Duel with Matt Damon, who previously gave his seal of approval to the former Gigli costars rekindling their romance.

Matt said he was “so happy” for his longtime friend getting back together with Jennifer 17 years after the couple split in 2004. “He’s the best,” the Stillwater actor told Extra about their once-again blossoming romance in July. “He deserves every happiness in the world. I’m glad for both of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjG9L_0bsVr3E800
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer and the Argo star appeared to grow close shortly after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in July while celebrating the singer’s birthday.

Now, Ben is “more than ready” to propose to his on-again flame, an insider told In Touch in September four months after they went public. “Their relationship is moving fast. Jen is excited about starting a life with Ben and planning a wedding.”

But that’s not all they have planned for the future. “Ben and Jen are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a separate source previously told In Touch about their hopes to move in together. “They checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Seal
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Georges Hobeika
talesbuzz.com

Ben Affleck Defends Jennifer Lopez From An Overzealous Fan At The Venice Airport!

Ben Affleck is not letting anyone get close to Jennifer Lopez on his watch!. On Saturday, the 49-year-old quickly jumped to protect his girlfriend after an overzealous fan holding a camera got a little too close for comfort to the 52-year-old singer while they were on their way out of Venice. It is unclear what the mask-less person’s intentions were. However, he seemingly appeared wanting a selfie with the stars. But Affleck was not in the mood for that! When the male somehow got past their security detail and rushed towards the two, the Argo director immediately stepped in front of the guy as Jen stepped back from the situation.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Bobby Brown’s Daughter La’Princia Brown Ties the Knot

Bobby Brown has suffered much tragedy in his life but this past week he was able to celebrate his daughter La’Princia Brown who tied the knot with her longtime beau. La’Princia looking beautiful in a traditional all-white wedding gown, married media personality Eddie Ray with her R&B dad by her side, her stepmom Alicia Etheredge-Brown and her family and siblings in tow.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Dazzle#Hustlers#Argo#Instagram
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Hailey Bieber Presented At The VMAs In A White, Sheer Bodycon Dress

Hailey Bieber took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a white, turtleneck dress that was just a teensy bit see-through. Underneath, she went with a white bustier and underwear to keep the sharp look. Sheer might just be the the must-wear look of the 2021 VMAs if other celebrities’ looks are any indications.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy