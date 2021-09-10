Amazon announces new Fire TV: How to pre-order, best Fire Stick and Fire Cube add-on deals
Amazon has upgraded its line of tech with the release of its Fire TV Omni Series, inspiring discounts and deals on streaming add-ons and controllers. The official Fire TV Omni Series, built by Amazon, comes with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa hands-free voice control for $829.99. The TV is available for pre-order and will be released Oct. 27. The company also announced the launch of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $54.99, which will be released Oct. 7, boasting a faster processor for opening apps and navigating on-screen controls.www.silive.com
Comments / 0