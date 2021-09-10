CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Amazon announces new Fire TV: How to pre-order, best Fire Stick and Fire Cube add-on deals

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon has upgraded its line of tech with the release of its Fire TV Omni Series, inspiring discounts and deals on streaming add-ons and controllers. The official Fire TV Omni Series, built by Amazon, comes with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa hands-free voice control for $829.99. The TV is available for pre-order and will be released Oct. 27. The company also announced the launch of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $54.99, which will be released Oct. 7, boasting a faster processor for opening apps and navigating on-screen controls.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Samsung's 75-inch 4K QLED Smart TV has dropped by $500 for one day

The Samsung Q80A 75-inch QLED 4K Smart TV has dropped to $2,199.99 today. You find this deal at both Best Buy, Amazon, and a couple other places. It started out as a Best Buy deal of the day, but Amazon has since matched the price. It won't be available at either retailer by this time tomorrow, so grab it while you can. The TV normally sells for around $2,700, and it has never gone below $2,600 before. Today's deal is a great price, and the TV has a ton of great features that'll help it become the centerpiece of your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Fix It When a Fire Stick Is Not Loading

This guide will walk you through a number of solutions for common reasons a Fire Stick won't work including black screen problems, no signal issues, and media not loading problems. This article will also cover a range of fixes for when you get an Amazon Fire Stick not connecting to Wi-Fi internet error.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TVs launched

Amazon has launched its new 4K smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series and the TV will be available in a choice of three sizes, 43 inches, 50 inches and 55 inches. The new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series will retail for $369 and it comes with HDR10 and HLG, it feature Alexa built in and more.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Tv Stick#Uhd Tv#Ultra#Dolby Vision#The Alexa Voice Remote#Freetime#Echo Frames
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

AirPods Pro just hit Amazon’s lowest price of all time — get a yours before they sell out! Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also...
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

HBO Max Slashes Price In Half After HBO Leaves Amazon Channels, In Bid To Stem Expected Subscriber Losses

WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max now that HBO is no longer available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Today through September 26, the monthly subscription cost will be $7.49 for up to six months for anyone who had accessed HBO via the Channels platform. The discount is available to both new and returning subscribers. The move is aimed at counteracting the inevitable loss of subscribers due to management’s decision — set in motion two years ago — to break from Amazon Channels. The platform removed HBO earlier this week, ending a relationship that long pre-dates the current streaming era. HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Amazon Tech Deals: Apple iPad, Echo Dot, and Other Gadgets to Buy On Sale

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get great deals on gadgets that will turn your house into a smart home. Thanks to wireless Bluetooth speakers and camera-enabled doorbells, it’s pretty easy to stream music and TV or find out who’s at the front door without actually lifting a finger. To give you a headstart, we gathered up some of the best Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
IndieWire

4 LED Light Strips That Will Change the Way You Watch Movies

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A little upgrade never hurts, especially if you’re like a lot of movie lovers and TV bingers spending more time at home. Enhancing your home entertainment setup (regardless of whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or a separate home theater) doesn’t have to be an arduous process. In fact, lighting is just about the fastest, and probably most affordable, way to change the ambiance...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tom's Guide

The best Amazon Fire tablets in 2021

The best Amazon Fire tablet for you can be tricky to find, because Amazon sells its cheap, durable tablets in a variety of (sometimes similar) sizes and configurations. While each offers some subtly different strengths, they all excel at allowing you to enjoy your Amazon content on the go. All Fire tablets run on Amazon's Fire OS, a custom version of Android, and it does a great job of serving up your Kindle ebooks, Prime Video offerings, and Amazon Music playlists in an easy-to-navigate format.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is getting an upgrade – just in time for Black Friday

If you’ve always wanted a more powerful streaming stick, you’re in luck – Amazon’s making one and it will be out before the holidays roll around. The new device is called the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and it’s bringing an improved quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM to keep up with Amazon’s game streaming service, Amazon Luna. Those upgrades, according to Amazon, will make the 4K Max up to 40% more powerful than the previous model and will help apps start faster and make navigation more fluid.
ELECTRONICS
Carscoops

Chrysler Updates Their 2022 Lineup With New Tech Including Amazon Fire TV

Chrysler is rolling into the 2022 model year with an assortment of updates across their lineup. Starting with the 300, the model now comes equipped with a new air filtration system that promises to filter out 95% of particulates. This should significantly reduce the amount of dust, smoke and aerosols in the cabin.
CARS
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
36K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy