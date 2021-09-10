Congratulations to our newest LFD Battalion Chief, Jason Busby!

Every year, more than 12,000 children in Polk County benefit from the Early Learning Coalition’s mission to assure that all children enter school healthy, ready, and eager for lifelong learning. The nonprofit organization, which has been active in Polk County since 1999, provides access to high quality education for children who are at-risk or economically disadvantaged through a variety of programs. The Coalition’s Voluntary PreK Program helps ensure a strong foundation for children before they enter the K-12 system, and its Nurse Family Partnership Program take a holistic approach by working with first-time, at-risk pregnant mothers and providing education and guidance on maternal and child health, child development, and economic self-sufficiency.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO