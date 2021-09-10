CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congratulations to our newest LFD Battalion Chief, Jason Busby!

Jason Busby joined Lakeland Fire Department in 2004, where he served as a firefighter for eight years until his promotion to Lieutenant in 2012. Five years later, in 2017, Jason was then again promoted to assume his most recent role as Rescue Captain for the past four years. Jason is...

Lakeland Regional Health COVID-19 Numbers Update

The information below provides a snapshot of what we are experiencing at the hospital. NUMBERS AT THE MEDICAL CENTER (as of Wed., September 15, 2021; 1:20 p.m.) Number of patients in ICU positive for COVID-19: 61. Number of patients on a ventilator positive for COVID-19: 54. *Previous high during January...
Lakeland Margarita Society

Last year, Margarita Ball raised more than $20,000 for local organizations including The Salvation Army Lakeland, Boys & Girls Club Lakeland,fl, Lakeland Police Department, and more! More than 1,692 toys were distributed to children in the community and 84 bikes were donated through sponsorships. Want to join the cause? Buy...
LFD union agree to end overtime work at private events

The Lakeland Fire Department and an employee union have resolved a disagreement over mandatory overtime work at sports events and church services. In response to a grievance filed by the union, the department has agreed to stop requiring employees to work at events of the Detroit Tigers and Lakes Church. The union filed a grievance on Sept. 5, arguing that the involuntary overtime assignments violate a collective bargaining agreement.
Dyer Difference Award Recognizes Early Learning Coalition

Every year, more than 12,000 children in Polk County benefit from the Early Learning Coalition’s mission to assure that all children enter school healthy, ready, and eager for lifelong learning. The nonprofit organization, which has been active in Polk County since 1999, provides access to high quality education for children who are at-risk or economically disadvantaged through a variety of programs. The Coalition’s Voluntary PreK Program helps ensure a strong foundation for children before they enter the K-12 system, and its Nurse Family Partnership Program take a holistic approach by working with first-time, at-risk pregnant mothers and providing education and guidance on maternal and child health, child development, and economic self-sufficiency.
Electrical Fire at Mas Verde Mobile Home Estates

Electrical Fire at Mas Verde Mobile Home Estates Approximately 1:45 PM on Sept. 2, Lakeland Fire Department (#LFD) received a call for a building fire at Mas Verde Mobile Home Estates located at 2600 Harden Blvd #84. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke from an addition built onto a single-wide home...
LFD Crews Respond to a Building Fire of Multi-family Dwelling

LFD Crews Respond to a Building Fire of Multi-family Dwelling Lakeland Fire Department (#LFD) received a call for a building fire at approximately 12:50 AM on Sept. 3. Upon arrival to the multi-family dwelling located at 912 Missouri Ave S, crews observed heavy smoke and fire from the building. Fire crews worked aggressively to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation; however, it does not appear to be suspicious.
Note from Lakeland Fire Department

Candles are pretty but they cause a lot of home fires. It’s an open flame, which means it can easily ignite anything that can burn. If you do burn candles, make sure that you…. • Use candle holders that are sturdy, and won’t tip over easily. • Put candle holders...
2021 Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K – September 11, 2021

2021 Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K – September 11, 2021. Register Today with Coupon Code HONOR21 and save $5.00!. This year’s 5th Annual Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K will also honor and commemorate the lives lost on September 11, 2001, along with the law enforcement officers who lost their lives this past year. We hope you will join us on this day to honor the lives lost and celebrate the service of the many first responders who serve today.
Lakeland Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

Lakeland Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association volunteers will be selling at the Lakeland Downtown Farmer’s Curb Market for its first weekend back from summer break!. They’ll be selling the usual fares, and premiering our brand new 2022 K9s and Cops Calendars and new K9 coins! They’ll also be selling tickets to the Honoring Heroes Dinner and Silent Auction on September 10.
Tucker Returns to LRH

Today was “Tucker Tuesday at LRH.” Tucker, a Samoyed breed dog, is a beloved therapy dog in Lakeland that is well known to the LRH team but has not been able to visit for a while. Today Tucker returned to offer much-needed moral support and put a smile on the...
