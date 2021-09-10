CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Is Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Destined for Super Bowl Greatness?

Mens Journal
Mens Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EMYu_0bsVplr900
Courtesy Image

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville already looking like a Hollywood creation. The former Clemson University star, is now inviting comparisons to NFL greats that point to a Super Bowl destiny.

Who Trevor Lawrence Could Be Compared to if Things Go Right

Heart: KURT WARNER

Super Bowl title and MVP St. Louis Rams (2000)

Lawrence and retired QB Kurt Warner are both open about the importance of their Christian faith. Both entered the league as married men—Lawrence wed his high school girlfriend this year. Warner was an obscure college QB and, like Lawrence, often credits his success to deep religious conviction.

Legs: PATRICK MAHOMES

Super Bowl title and MVP Kansas City Chiefs (2020)

Over his Clemson career, Lawrence legged out 943 yards, averaging 314 a season. Mahomes ran for 308 yards in 2020. Although Lawrence didn’t run a 40-yard dash at his NFL pro day, he was clocked at 4.78 coming out of high school, around the same time Mahomes posted a 4.8 in the 40 at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

Charisma: JOE NAMATH

Super Bowl title and MVP New York Jets (1969)

Like Broadway Joe, selected No. 1 overall in the AFL draft of 1965, Lawrence has a rare mix of athleticism, arm strength, sex appeal and Southern pedigree. (Namath led Alabama to a national title in 1964.) Neither shies away from bold opinions. Both are renowned for possessing generationally great hair.

HEIGHT: JOE FLACCO

Super Bowl title and MVP Baltimore Ravens (2013)

At 6’6”, Lawrence stands above most NFL QBs, virtually all of whom are between 6’2” and 6’5”—seriously, check. The exceptions—Drew Brees, Russell Wilson—tend to be shorter. The best Lawrence Super comp is Flacco, also 6’6”. Ditto 2020 Rookie of the Year Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

X-Factor: “SUNSHINE”

Lawrence’s “Sunshine” moniker recalls ‘70s high school QB Ronnie “Sunshine” Bass, played by Kip Pardue in Remember the Titans. Like Pardue’s performance, Lawrence’s preternatural football instincts and cool-breeze demeanor make him a perfect teammate—empathetic, laid-back, supportive—who can float above the drama that infects every locker room.

Why the Season Might Not Go Well for Trevor Lawrence

1. The Meyer Factor

Of course, when it comes to a No. 1 draft pick, there’s no such thing as a sure thing. A QB’s fate depends on his head coach. Jacksonville’s is a rookie.

“A good football coach needs a patient wife, a loyal dog and a great quarterback—but not necessarily in that order,” declared Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant. It works both ways. Great QBs invariably have a Canton-caliber coach. In Jacksonville, Lawrence will be playing for Urban Meyer, who’s never been an NFL head coach. Meyer is a college coaching legend, but that means zilch at the pro level.

Will he play Jimmy Johnson to Lawrence’s Troy Aikman? Johnson became the first coach to win a college title and then a Super Bowl with the Aikman-led Dallas Cowboys in 1993. Or will his pro tenure resemble Nick Saban’s? Probably the greatest college coach of all time, Saban left the NFL after two drab seasons in Miami, posting a 15–17 record with zero playoff appearances.

2. Sack Attack

Nothing blows up a can’t-miss career faster than a steady diet of turf.

Wunderkind Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck was so damaged by sacks (lacerated kidney, anyone?) he retired at 29. If the Jags don’t get better at pass protection, and fast, dealing with London jet lag will be the least of Lawrence’s worries.

44: The number of sacks endured by Jacksonville QBs in 2020.

43: The number of sacks taken by all Tiger QBs over Lawrence’s three years at Clemson

3. Picked Apart

Lawrence’s passing in three years at Clemson was incredible: 90 touchdowns, just 17 interceptions. But considering Clemson’s talent and many of its opponents’ lack of it—yo, Citadel!—you’d like that second figure to be smaller. It equals the combined total by Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones (three QBs selected behind Lawrence in this year’s draft) during their entire college careers. NFL defenses have brought down an army of college legends.

“THERE’S SOMETHING OF AN ART TO IT, BUT ALL ATTEMPTS AT SCIENCE HAVE FAILED.” — Super Bowl-winning coach Brian Billick on evaluating quarterbacks

4. Booby Trap

The Jags franchise puts Lawrence in a perilous place—London.

From 2013 to 2019, Jacksonville played a series of “home games” in London, an arrangement that will continue in 2021. The U.K. is a great place for a pint, but a wicked weekend getaway. For the Jags, playing “at home” in the British capital requires a nearly 5,000-mile flight with a five-hour time change. It’s a unique challenge, which may explain why the Jags are 3–4 in their London home.

An even bigger issue would arise if, as has been speculated, team owner Shahid Khan—who also owns Premier League team Fulham F.C. and has explored buying London’s Wembley Stadium—relocates the Jags overseas. COVID halted most overseas travel, but it didn’t end the NFL’s dream of having a cash cow franchise in London. Should the Jags want an easy way to mess with Lawrence’s career, a bunch of transatlantic flights each season would be a good way to start.

5. Brain Trust?

When drafting QBs, NFL GMs are brilliant…13.5% of the time.

  • 37: Number of QBs selected No. 1 overall in NFL/AFL drafts
  • 7: Number of starting QBs who’ve won a Super Bowl title
  • 5: Number of QBs who won an MVP award
  • 5: Number of QBs who reached the Hall of Fame: Joe Namath, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Troy Aikman, Peyton Manning

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Comments / 3

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Here is the one pass that proves Trevor Lawrence will be a bust

A couple things happened on Sunday to Jacksonville quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. He experienced his first loss ever and he revealed why he will become a bust. Since before the draft, I have been screaming through the keys on my keyboard, that Lawrence does not have what it takes. I was so sure of myself prior to the draft, I went as far as to put a 90 percent bust rate on him.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars select 7 captains, including rookie Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was voted one of Jacksonville’s seven team captains for the season. Coach Urban Meyer unveiled the list during a team meeting Wednesday by showing a 3-minute video featuring friends and family members breaking the news to the newly crowned captains. Meyer then presented each player with a teal jersey that had a C sewn on the front.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Trevor Lawrence Looks Good in Georgia Gear

College football tradition, allegiance, and rivalries don't stop once you get to the NFL, as former Clemson Tiger and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence found out on Monday. He's got several Jacksonville Jaguar teammates that attended the University of Georgia including wide receiver Terry Godwin who thanks to a friendly wager among teammates, captured Trevor Lawrence decked out in Georgia Football apparel on Monday.
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets brutally honest on his NFL debut vs Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his highly-anticipated NFL debut during his team’s road Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans. After three years of near-flawless play at Clemson, Lawrence had an arduous outing in his first taste of NFL regular-season action. Lawrence had a rollercoaster outing in his first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Bleacher Report

Trevor Lawrence Says He 'Played Really Bad' After Throwing 3 INTs in Jaguars Debut

Even after drafting Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall last spring, the Jacksonville Jaguars still have plenty of work to do before they're contending for a Super Bowl again. That much was immediately clear as they fell 37-21 to the Houston Texans on Sunday—a club many analysts believe will end up with the No. 1 pick this year.
NFL
houstontexans.com

Lovie Smith Recalls Watching Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in High School

On Sunday, the Houston Texans face Trevor Lawrence in his NFL debut when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Defensive Coordinator Love Smith recalls seeing the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick when the quarterback was still in high school and Smith was head coach at Illinois. "Coming from the college...
NFL
ESPN

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence connects with Chris Manhertz on first NFL TD pass

HOUSTON -- Trevor Lawrence's first NFL touchdown pass went to ... a guy who had just 12 catches in the previous five seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Chris Manhertz to serve mostly as a blocking tight end, but on second-and-7 from the Houston 22-yard line, he got a free release off the line of scrimmage, ran past linebacker Zach Cunningham and was wide open inside the 10. Before cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and safety Justin Reid could close on him, Manhertz snagged Lawrence's pass at the 3-yard line and fell into the end zone with 12:20 to play in the first half.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Peyton Manning
thespun.com

College Football World Is Concerned About Clemson Today

In what was supposed to be a quiet day in college football, several juggernauts like Clemson are struggling to put away opponents. The Tigers beat Georgia Tech 73-7 last season. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence had 404 yards passing and five touchdowns in an explosive offensive outing. We knew Clemson would take a step back this season without Lawrence slinging the rock, but no one predicted the Tigers would lose their offensive identity entirely.
CLEMSON, SC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

The sad truth behind the numbers for QB Trevor Lawrence

As being Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence’s biggest and most outspoken critic in America, I came under some fire this past week after his most recent preseason performance against the Dallas Cowboys. 11/12, 139 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Social media was buzzing as was the media:. Cowboys...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

SLOPPY START: Jaguars unravel in 37-21 in loss to Texans in Trevor Lawrence's debut

HOUSTON - Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Coach Urban Meyer made their long-awaited debuts in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Texans. But this is one they might want to forget because the Jaguars were outcoached, outplayed and never mounted much of a fight in an embarrassing 37-21 loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#Clemson University#Mvp St Louis Rams#Christian#Warner#Mvp Kansas City Chiefs#Mvp New York Jets#Afl#Southern#Lawrence Super Comp#Titans#Hall Of Fame#Indianapolis Colts#Clemson 3#British
blackandteal.com

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence could shift balance of power in AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t favorites to win the AFC South in 2021. On the other hand, they are ready to give their division foes a run for their money thanks to a key addition they made in the offseason. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently put together a list...
NFL
ESPN

Grading NFL rookie quarterback debuts: Execs on how Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones looked in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 season was a throwback to an NFL truism: Rookie quarterbacks are supposed to struggle. Enough gifted passers have blazed defenses early in their careers that the reality is easy to forget. But as the NFL featured three rookie quarterbacks -- the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, the Jets' Zach Wilson and the Patriots' Mac Jones -- starting in Week 1 for just the second time since 1970, the result was a mostly up-and-down 0-for-3 performance.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence throws first NFL touchdown for Jacksonville Jaguars

The Trevor Lawrence era is officially underway for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who kicked off the 2021 regular season Sunday at the Houston Texans in a highly winnable opening game. With the Texans jumping out to an early 14-0 lead, that meant Lawrence would likely get the green light to fire away as Jacksonville looked to catch up and claim head coach Urban Meyer's first NFL win.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Florida Times-Union

Trevor Lawrence had a rough Jaguars debut. Next up: Von Miller and the Broncos

After experiencing his first ever three-interception game, Trevor Lawrence admitted he made it too easy for the Houston Texans. Coming off a 37-21 loss, Lawrence hopes to avoid a repeat in Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. ''I got to do a better job, taking...
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence among best options

This should be a great Week 1 starting with the Thursday night opener in Tampa. Thanks to a quick and low-key preseason, we don't have any quarterback injury decisions to wrestle with as we make our first lineup decisions of the season. However, that doesn't mean we don't have any tough decisions to make at a position that is traditionally ripe for streaming (32 start across the NFL every week before byes and only 10-12 start in your respective leagues).
NFL
Mens Journal

Mens Journal

485
Followers
844
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The best gear and travel destinations, plus guides to men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures, and style.

 https://www.mensjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy