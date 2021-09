PAYETTE — On Friday, September 3, the New Plymouth Pilgrims traveled to Payette High School to take on the Pirates for Friday night football. The Pilgrims managed to win their season opener, and were able to carry their momentum into the next game, where they were able to come out with a close victory over the Pirates, 24-16. The Pilgrims got the ball in the fourth quarter, and managed to form a scoring drive when senior Bailey Hite (88) was able to score on a 19 yard run, with 1:49 left on the clock.

PAYETTE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO