MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 266 Maize Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. to discuss increased COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The board voted 5-2 to require all staff and students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade to wear face masks during school, when six feet of social distancing is not possible. They also voted to follow KSHSAA’s recommendation that student-athletes that test positive for COVID-19 get written clearance from a healthcare provider through an in-person health exam to begin a gradual return to physical activity.

MAIZE, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO