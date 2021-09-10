CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arts

japanese ad 'connecting thoughts' lights up twinkling stitched figures

designboom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnective conductive thread brightens up the streets. advertisement connecting thoughts brightens up the mood with whimsical walking figures, ambulances, windmills and street lights. using conductive thread smart-x, the art glimmers as electricity passes through the yarn. the inspiration lies behind the japanese corporation kandenko and its message, ‘everyone lights up the future’. the concept expresses how corporate activities not only connect electricity, but also connect the people through various social contributions. fashioned in a world view that combines technology using thread and art, the company’s ad is definitely one to remember.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colossal

A Whimsical Ad Uses Conductive Thread to Light Up Miniature Scenes Made of Yarn and Fabric

Simple landscapes dotted with felt trees, miniature power lines, and spool-propelled ambulances become twinkling nightscapes and whimsically glowing scenes in “Connecting Thoughts.” The advertisement, which was created to promote the Japanese infrastructure firm Kandenko’s “Everyone Lights up the Future” message, uses Smart-X conductive thread to send electric currents through figures stitched into gloves and around yarn-based architecture, illuminating each scenario with tiny bulbs. This short piece follows the company’s 2016 ad, which used a conductive marker to create a dazzling pop-up book.
DESIGN
designboom.com

dreamy floral compositions against night skies explore the lines between reality and fiction

In her ‘dark night’ photography series, artist sophia ahamed blurs the lines of reality and imagination through the exploration of exquisite color palettes, combined with a profound love of nature. the project presents a series of floral arrangements with mesmerizing night skies as the background, bringing forward palettes that soothe and allow the viewer to dive into the deeper recess of the imagination. the resulting pieces guide viewers through an immersive journey, one filled with tranquillity and peace.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Grand Seiko Asakage and Yukage Salute the Light and Shade of Japanese Architecture

Grand Seiko might be better known for Japan Domestic Market (JDM) exclusives, but the brand’s European buyers now have a pair of time-only handwound watches to brag about. The pair of 37mm stainless steel watches – dubbed Asakage and Yukage – take their inspiration from the interplay of light and shadow found in Japanese architect and the wooden lattice shōji screen cover in washi paper used to diffuse light for artistic effect.
APPAREL
trueachievements.com

Light It Up achievement in The Artful Escape

You can get this achievement in Chapter 4, "Turning Into a New Dimension". Once you have control after you get the guitar, simply run from one end of the block to the other while holding. . Once all the lights are lit up on one level, take the elevator down...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lights Up#Stitched#Japanese#Fujix#Kandenko Co Ltd
designboom.com

brad walls captures women on sand dunes in new conceptual aerial photo series

Repetition, symmetry, and negative space as seen from above. known for his works ‘pools from above’ and ‘water geomaids’, award-winning aerial photographer brad walls has released a new conceptual collection titled ‘detached in harmony’. the new project draws inspiration from the pandemic, as well as from 40s fashion photography, inviting the audiences to explore the concepts of repetition, symmetry, and negative space through this first-of-its-kind art series from above.
PHOTOGRAPHY
designboom.com

MAD architects unveils shining 'star' office high-rise in the heart of hollywood

Following the completion of its first US project, MAD architects has shared that it will be returning to california with the ‘star’, a biomorphic office tower located in the heart of hollywood. the newly unveiled proposal showcases an unusual shape, integrating tree-filled gardens and terraces throughout its 22 floors. expected to open sometime in 2026, the ‘star’ will serve as a new iconic landmark that enhances pedestrian experience along the sunset boulevard while nourishing the crowd’s inspiration and creativity.
ENTERTAINMENT
designboom.com

this table clad in psychedelic patterns explores the infinity mirror effect

Near-infinite table #3 creates various reflections. artist mad king introduces the third collection of the ‘near infinite tables‘ productions series, exploring and playing with the infinity mirror effect. the square table board contains a painted one-way mirror — so-called spy mirror — at the top, that faces another coated mirror at the bottom, while the whole structure is standing on thin metal supports. it also features hand-sculpted and painted low polygon koi and fully programmable RGBW lights. the entire board is clad in PCB (printed circuit board) patterns that add a psychedelic touch to the furniture.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

render of the day: a minimalist pool house sitting on top of a desert rock

Omar hakim unveils ‘oasis house’, a residential concept located in the wadi al disah(disah valley) tabuk of saudi arabia. the project takes shape as a two-volume structure, mainly constructed with glass so as to provide occupants with unobstructed views of the surrounding topology. the house is completed with a swimming pool which creates a contrasting effect with the deserted landscape while casting rippling visuals in the interior at the same time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

Good things really do come in threes—at least for Atlante Yachts. The Italian shipyard has just unveiled a trio of new explorer yachts dubbed the Classic Series. The semi-custom vessels aim to bring a touch of sophistication to the expedition class, combining sleek design with a steel hull hearty enough to venture into rough waters. The line’s three models—the Classic 30, Classic 33 and Classic 37—were all designed by Paolo Dose of the Studio VYD. Although each boat has its own distinct personality (which can be modified if necessary), there is a shared design language inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ScienceAlert

School Kids in New Zealand Discovered a Giant Penguin Fossil With Long Legs

Ancient New Zealand has been home to an incredible array of absurdly large birds. This has included a waist-high parrot, nicknamed Squawk-zilla (Heracles inexpectatus) – the largest parrot ever known on Earth, possibly hunting for flesh around 20 million years ago. Two-meter-high flightless Moa also made their home there, along with their predator, Haast's Eagles (Hieraaetus moorei), with a monstrous 3-meter wingspan, around 2 million years ago. Now researchers have added a new giant penguin to this gloriously super-sized menagerie – one discovered by a lucky group of school kids back in 2006. "It's sort of surreal to know that a discovery we made...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Inside a $25 Million NYC Duplex Penthouse Where You Can Swim Among Skyline Views

The penthouse at 240 Park Avenue South may be situated in the heart of New York City, but architecturally it looks like it was plucked from the rolling hills of Bel Air. It owes its contemporary aesthetic to interior designer Søren Rose, who took the unit down to the studs and completely revamped the place over the course of two and a half years. Shortly after all that work was finished, the owner got married and his 6,025-square-foot party pad—complete with a rooftop infinity pool—no longer seemed like the appropriate fit. The newlyweds have since moved to the West Coast,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

sit down in a cloud of pixels with new furniture series by miguel chevalier and A+A cooren

Imagined by artist miguel chevalier and the designers of A+A cooren studio, ‘dans un nuage de pixels’ – ‘in a cloud of pixels’ – is a furniture collection that combines art and design. blending sober lines, pixelated patterns, and fine detailing, the pieces include a selection of stylish armchairs, a sofa as well as a savonnerie rug. conceived in 2016 and finalized in 2021, the series is one of the latest artistic furniture projects manufactured by mobilier national’s manufactories and workshops.
DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I Tested Those Viral TikTok TV LED Lights — Here Are My Thoughts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As hard as I try to fight it, I spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok. However, with my job requiring me to constantly be on the hunt for the latest and greatest in products, I love using social media as a way to source fun gadgets, with this platform being a particularly vast treasure trove of must-have products. For well over a year, I’d seen Tik-Tokers line their walls with LED strip lights, a trend I can’t say I was particularly fond of. But then I came across a video that used them a bit differently. These strips were hidden behind a TV, not only adding a fun glow to the space but corresponding with the colors on the TV for an incredible visual effect. Right then and there I knew I had to test out Govee’s Immersion LED TV Backlights.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
designboom.com

permafrost designs pendant lighting series inspired by nature

Permafrost, an industrial design studio, has developed a collection of decorative pendants for norwegian lighting brand luxo. the series is grouped into three distinct product families — named ELV, SVA, snö — covering a wide range of lighting needs from directed light to scattered public light. pendant lighting series adds...
DESIGN
designboom.com

meet the first electric cargo family bike with an integrated children's door

The carqon classic is an electric cargo bike that aims to set a new standard in design, functionality, and technology. a children’s door is embedded that releases you from lifting your child to the cargo box, as it can climb up fast and easily on its own. the door comes with a double childproof safety lock, that guarantees a secure and fun trip. the bike is completely re-developed from the bottom up, to reach the highest quality and safety on the market, with a price starting at 4999 euros.
BICYCLES
designboom.com

see 35 years of oktoberfest partying in volker derlath's new photography book

Since 1984, award-winning photographer volker derlath has been capturing oktoberfest scenes on film and now these moments have been immortalized in a new publication titled ‘oktoberfest 1984–2019’. from intimate moments to beer-fueled revelry, the 208-page book transports viewers to the middle of the action on a journey through 35 years of munich’s famous folk festival.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Daily Gate City

Watts lights up new York

As Naomi Watts celebrates New York Fashion Week at the Empire State Building, the “King Kong” star pays tribute to the grit New Yorkers have shown during the pandemic. (Sept 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy