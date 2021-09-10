japanese ad 'connecting thoughts' lights up twinkling stitched figures

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As hard as I try to fight it, I spend a lot of time scrolling through TikTok. However, with my job requiring me to constantly be on the hunt for the latest and greatest in products, I love using social media as a way to source fun gadgets, with this platform being a particularly vast treasure trove of must-have products. For well over a year, I’d seen Tik-Tokers line their walls with LED strip lights, a trend I can’t say I was particularly fond of. But then I came across a video that used them a bit differently. These strips were hidden behind a TV, not only adding a fun glow to the space but corresponding with the colors on the TV for an incredible visual effect. Right then and there I knew I had to test out Govee’s Immersion LED TV Backlights.

