japanese ad 'connecting thoughts' lights up twinkling stitched figures
Connective conductive thread brightens up the streets. advertisement connecting thoughts brightens up the mood with whimsical walking figures, ambulances, windmills and street lights. using conductive thread smart-x, the art glimmers as electricity passes through the yarn. the inspiration lies behind the japanese corporation kandenko and its message, ‘everyone lights up the future’. the concept expresses how corporate activities not only connect electricity, but also connect the people through various social contributions. fashioned in a world view that combines technology using thread and art, the company’s ad is definitely one to remember.www.designboom.com
