Shutdown chaos on New York subway caused by accidental ‘power off’ button

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA power outage that left hundreds of New Yorkers stranded on the subway for hours was most likely caused by an MTA worker pressing the “Emergency Power Off” button by mistake. An investigation into the 29 August shutdown found a “strong possibility” the button was pushed given a missing plastic...

www.independent.co.uk

