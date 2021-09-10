Shutdown chaos on New York subway caused by accidental ‘power off’ button

Governor Hochul Addresses Last Night’s Subway Problem. Good morning. I’m Governor Kathy Hochul. I thank you for joining us on this beautiful Monday morning. I’m joined by Janno Lieber, the MTA acting chair and CEO, and Demetrius Crichlow, the senior vice president in the department of subways. Last night, one half of the New York subway system experienced an unprecedented system breakdown. Approximately 8:25 p.m., Con Ed reported losing a feeder for a short period of time that resulted in a voltage dip across New York City. At about the same time, two power plants and generators went offline. It was a momentary outage that did go to the backup system. When it tried to go back to normal, there was a surge, an unprecedented surge that resulted in the subway losing signalization and communication ability and it lost that between its command center and the trains throughout the system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO