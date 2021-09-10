CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests

By Sandra Tan
Buffalo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBreakthrough cases of Covid-19 among those who are fully vaccinated are a bigger issue with the Delta variant in Erie County, but the data paint a nuanced picture. An Erie County Health Department investigation of positive cases over the past three weeks indicates that four out of every 10 cases involved fully vaccinated residents. In addition, local hospital systems continue to report that between 20% and 40% of patients recently hospitalized with Covid-19 also were fully vaccinated.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Health
Buffalo, NY
Coronavirus
Erie County, NY
Vaccines
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Vaccines
Buffalo, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Health Data#Population Health#Parsing#Gates Vascular Institute#Catholic Health#Buffalo General Hospital#The Buffalo News#Kaleida Health#Icu

Comments / 0

Community Policy