Parsing the numbers: Why vaccinated residents made up 40% of Erie County's positive Covid-19 tests

Breakthrough cases of Covid-19 among those who are fully vaccinated are a bigger issue with the Delta variant in Erie County, but the data paint a nuanced picture. An Erie County Health Department investigation of positive cases over the past three weeks indicates that four out of every 10 cases involved fully vaccinated residents. In addition, local hospital systems continue to report that between 20% and 40% of patients recently hospitalized with Covid-19 also were fully vaccinated.