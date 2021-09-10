CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Cleaner review: Greg Davies is brilliantly funny in intriguing crime scene sitcom

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxjh0_0bsVoSrB00

Not that the question ever crossed my mind, but I think I know what the brilliant TV funnyman Greg Davies was up to during lockdown: he’s been writing a brilliantly funny TV sitcom. No surprise, I suppose, but, anyway, it’s something of a triumph.

The Cleaner has an intriguing format, albeit inspired by an existing German version, Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner). It stars Davies as Paul “Wicky” Wickstead who, every week, encounters some scene of unspeakable bloody horror and, while going about the grim (but for him routine) business of getting the stains out of the curtains and off the ceiling, he bumps into friends, relatives and associates of the deceased. Or, in this first instalment, the murderer herself, Sheila, played by Helena Bonham Carter . Maybe this famous movie actor was herself at a bit of a loose end, but she makes an excellent job of portraying the killer as part-victim of low-level mental torture, and part insouciant sadist. Basically, she stabbed her husband to death with some ferocity (hence the mess in the kitchen) because he was obsessed with model railways and didn’t let her smoke in the house. Dotty and charming, in other words, but still prepared to take the life of the man she married rather than recruit a divorce solicitor, which leaves the viewer queasily unsure quite what to make of her.

Wicky, who meets her unexpectedly when she pops back to pack her bag and make good her escape, is not sure either. During the course of their long, wary conversations they strike up a bit of a friendship and, fancifully, plot a way of running away to the Dolomites together in his old van. There’s a very strange scene in which Sheila makes Wicky stay with her in the loo, and, believe you me, you can almost smell the tension. Homicide leaves you constipated, apparently. Their gross disparity in size (Davies stands at 6ft 8in) adds to the bizarreness of the relationship, but credibility is restored in all senses when Wicky betrays Sheila to the police. He’d rather make it to curry night at the pub, you see, than elope with an unstable beautiful woman. Tough call, mind.

These self-contained comedy dramas are all cleverly done, and you have cameos from David Mitchell and Stephanie Cole to look forward to in the comings weeks. The only thing I found a bit distracting is that Davies sounds very much like Dominic Raab. There’s a joke in there somewhere, but, like Wicky, I think I’ll just try to stick to doing my own humble job, and leave the gags to the big fella.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Review: A Glitzy Baby Drag Queen Musical for the Fans

Everybody’s talking about Jamie, and with good reason. For one thing, he’s gorgeous. For another, he’s totally magnetic. The third reason, which ostensibly gives the movie its title, is that 16-year-old Jamie wants to be a drag queen. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” a glitzy movie musical based on the West End hit, gives only a passing glance of Jamie’s actual drag performance, but this is plenty entertaining. Following on the heels of “The Prom,” which debuted its movie version late last year to mixed reviews, “Jamie” is a glittering addition to the fast-growing sub-genre of the queer teen musical. Finally,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Greg Davies
First Showing

Official Trailer for Indie Crime Drama 'The Cleaner' Starring King Orba

"Geez, are you sure you want to find this guy?" 1091 Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an indie crime drama titled The Cleaner, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Erin Elders. This will be arriving on VOD starting in October this year for anyone interested in watching. When a middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly takes on an eccentric new client, he gets roped into locating her estranged son. Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. The film stars King Orba, who also co-wrote the script, along with Luke Wilson, Lynda Carter, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, and Shiloh Fernandez. This doesn't look like any kind of charming story about a hard working cleaner, more of a gritty thriller about a man caught up in something bigger than him.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Greg Wise reveals Emma Thompson's brilliant reaction to him joining Strictly

Greg Wise has opened up about his wife Emma Thompson's initial reaction to him joining Strictly Come Dancing – and it is brilliant. The actor, who wed Emma in 2003 after meeting on the period drama film Sense and Sensibility, told HELLO! and other publications during a Strictly Q&A recently that he had initially said no to BBC bosses, but it was Emma who told him otherwise.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Love is 'riotously funny' and 'genuinely touching'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent heaps praise on the Netflix romantic comedy series Love, singling out lead actress Gillian Jacob for doing ‘some of her best work’. The show follows the love story of a ‘dweeby’ man and a ‘hot girl’. It deals not only with the couple’s romance and their issues with intimacy and commitment, but also delves into darker topics such as addiction.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Scene#Sitcom#Cleaner#German#Dolomites
Deadline

Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘Succesion’ Season 3 trailer explodes Roy family drama during Emmys weekend

According to most experts and Gold Derby users, “The Crown” will win Best Drama Series at the Emmy Awards this weekend, one year after “Succession” took top honors in the category. But based on the official trailer for “Succession” Season 3 that HBO dropped on Friday, don’t think the former drama champion will be anything but a serious contender to regain the crown in 2022. The highly anticipated show returns to HBO on October 17 and picks up where things left off two years ago: with Kendall Roy (Emmy winner Jeremy Strong) in full battle against his father, Logan Roy (Brian...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Silent Night’ Review: Keira Knightley Leads a Doomsday Christmas Comedy

The rooms are dressed with holly and candles. The tree is aglow, with a raft of presents beneath it; the larder is stocked with festive treats. And a group of friends converge on this jubilant scene, after a couple of front-seat arguments about whether the new Christmas #1 single is fun or rubbish. It’s probably rubbish, but no one wants to be too negative for this Yuletide gathering. It’s not just the warm glow of the season keeping the cynicism at bay, but the glowing stormclouds on the horizon. They’re going to kill everyone in their path with toxic gasses, as...
MOVIES
TIME

Norm Macdonald's Comedic Genius Explained in One Brilliant Joke

Norm Macdonald was responsible for some of the worst punchlines in Hollywood history. “There are times when Bob has something on his mind—when he wears a hat!” the comedian proclaimed stone-faced at Comedy Central’s Roast of Bob Saget in 2008, as Saget, his target, chuckled with clear confusion and discomfort. As the room grew quiet, unmoved by the joke, Macdonald decided not to move past the clear dud, but instead to double down: “No thoughts at all—JUST A HAT!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller ‘Jigsaw’

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming. The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men, Matchstick Men). Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

247K+
Followers
111K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy