Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make first red carpet appearance since getting back together

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made their first red carpet appearance together since becoming a couple again. The pair attended a screening of The Last Duel, a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott, co-written by and starring Affleck. Lopez and Affleck – known as a couple under the nickname...

