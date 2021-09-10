CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Taliban spokesman says women incapable of performing government jobs

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYg8u_0bsVnOXI00


A Taliban spokesman made clear what kind of role women would play under the new regime, and it doesn’t bode well for those hoping for an inclusive government.

In an interview on Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Thursday, Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi said women are incapable of performing government duties.

SPRINGTIME FOR TERRORISTS AND THE TALIBAN


“A woman cannot do the work of the ministry — you put something on her neck that she cannot carry,” Hashimi said, according to a translation.

He dismissed the women who took to the streets to protest against the new government, arguing it does not indicate how most women in the country feel.

“The four women protesting in the streets do not represent the women of Afghanistan,” he said. "The women of Afghanistan are those who give birth to the people of Afghanistan and educate them on Islamic ethics.”


The Taliban retook control of Afghanistan last month as U.S. forces departed. There were multiple women in political positions when the U.S.-backed government fell.

Members of President Joe Biden’s administration hoped for a more inclusive Taliban that did not implement the same harsh methods they did when previously in control of the country, especially against women and girls.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"You know, I think the whole international community was hopeful that they would be inclusive as they kind of said they would be weeks and months ago, but we've not seen evidence of that early on," said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 7

Related
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
HuffingtonPost

Taliban Replaces Ministry For Women With One Restricting Them

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” in the building that once housed the Women’s Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers on Saturday as part of the forced move. It was the latest troubling...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban to locate, secure Bactrian treasure

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 18 (ANI): Taliban officials of the Ministry of Information and Culture of the caretaker cabinet on Thursday said they have begun efforts to track and locate the Bactrian treasure discovered four decades ago in the Tela Tapa area of Sherberghan district, the center of northern Jawzjan province.
AFGHANISTAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Government Jobs#Islamic Ethics#Bode#Tolo News#Women Affairs#Defense#Washington Examiner
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Middle East
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Viola player Bahar was practising at her music college in the Afghan capital, when news broke that the Taliban had reached the city. Terrified of a return to the days when music was forbidden and women were banned from education, she and her classmates rushed home, abandoning their beloved instruments. "We all ran away. We saved ourselves, leaving the instruments at the institute," Bahar tells AFP, using a false name to protect her identity for fear of reprisal. "I felt like I had lost a family member."
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

As world marked 9/11, here’s what Taliban did in Kabul

As the US and the world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban raised their white flag over the Afghan presidential palace signalling the official start of the work of the new government, a spokesperson said. Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the prime minister of the Taliban interim government, hoisted the banner in a low-key ceremony on Saturday, said Ahmadullah Muttaqi, multimedia branch chief of the group cultural commission.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
141K+
Followers
50K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy