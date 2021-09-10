IRS: Cost of home testing for COVID is eligible medical expense

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of COVID-19 is much higher than survivors ever expected. In some cases, medical bills reach as high as one million dollars. “It looks like the medical insurance was billed between $700,000 and a million dollars to date. For us, our portion of it, we are somewhere around $12,000 to $15,000,” said Anil Gharmalkar.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO