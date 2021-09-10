CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Filming Just 3 hours away – Apply To Be An Extra

The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is getting a sequel 30 years in the making. Bette Midler announced it on her Instagram page back in May 2020. Filming is underway and it's less than three hours from the Capital Region in Providence,...

Popculture

Classic Halle Berry Movie Leaving Netflix

A new slate of television shows and movies is headed to Netflix for September. Of course, that means that there are just as many programs that will be leaving the streaming service that month. One of the films that will be departing Netflix is the Halle Berry feature Why Do Fools Fall in Love. But, luckily, you still have some time to check it out before it leaves Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
GoLocalProv

PHOTOS: Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Set Goes Up in Rhode Island

The prep for Hocus Pocus 2 is well underway in Rhode Island. As GoLocalProv.com was first to report in June, the big Disney sequel chose RI as one of its filming locations. Now, activity at Chase Farms in Lincoln shows set construction for the movie that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and more.
LINCOLN, RI
Bette Midler
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kathy Najimy
Inside the Magic

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Casting Call: YOU Can Be in the New Movie!

Amuck, amuck, amuck! The witches of the fan-favorite Halloween flick Hocus Pocus are coming back to the screen with a sequel. If you’re excited about Hocus Pocus 2, we have some great Hocus Pocus 2 casting news for you on this glorious morning (and trust us, it won’t make you sick). The film is now looking for extras — here’s your chance to be cast in the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 movie!
MOVIES
providencejournal.com

Filming of 'Hocus Pocus 2' to take place inside historic Providence armory

The latest tenants in the historic Cranston Street Armory in Providence: witches. "Hocus Pocus 2," the sequel to Disney's 1993 movie about a trio of colonial-era witches resurrected in contemporary Massachusetts, will be filming in the underutilized building on the west side of the city, the Rhode Island Film Office confirmed Thursday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
country1025.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Wants You To Be An Extra!

The sequel to the hugely popular 1993 movie, Hocus Pocus, will be filming here in New England this Fall, and the casting company is looking to cast locals to be extras. That’s right, you could be hanging with the Sanderson Sisters!. According to Kendall Cooper Casting, “Production is seeking people...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MovieWeb

First Hocus Pocus 2 Set Images Arrive as Construction Gets Underway in Rhode Island

We are still a long way off from seeing the return of the Sanderson Sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, but new photos from Lincoln, Rhode Island have revealed the creation of the movie's set is well underway, with a whole village being built especially for the production. While the original Hocus Pocus shared filming between Massachusetts and Hollywood, it is believed that the entire sequel will shot in Rhode Island from October, with a casting call for extras having just been published in the area.
LINCOLN, RI
B98.5

Hocus Pocus 2 Casting Maine & New Hampshire Residents

If you want to run "Amuck, Amuck, Amuck", keep reading... According to the What's going on in Rhode Island Facebook page, Kendall Cooper Casting needs YOU! Well, they don't need you, but when you hear what they are casting for, you'll NEED to audition. Have you ever wanted to be...
ENTERTAINMENT
Turnto10.com

Extras needed for filming of 'Hocus Pocus 2' in Rhode Island

Casting directors are looking for people in the Rhode Island area to be extras in "Hocus Pocus 2." Kendall Cooper Casting said filming will take place in Providence and the surrounding area from October through December. Production will generally take place Monday through Friday, but each day can run 12 hours or more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thedigitalfix.com

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 won’t be filming in Salem

With Halloween just around the corner, Disney is gearing up to bring back the Sanderson sisters and all their child hunting witchy ways. The original 1993 Disney movie, Hocus Pocus, has gone down as a cult classic, and back in 2020, Disney finally gave fans news of the long-awaited sequel they had been dying for. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to release on Disney Plus in 2022. However, it won’t follow the same filming pattern as the original.
SALEM, MA
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Film

Production on the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 appears to be getting underway very soon as set construction has been spotted on location. Photos of the sequel's set were spotted in Lincoln, Rhode Island and posted on Twitter earlier this week, showing off the start of building on what look like houses. Perhaps they'll be ready in time for an October filming start. The Valley Breeze, a local publication, has further details about the set, revealing that "Representatives from Fairy Dust Productions" had to pitch the Lincoln Town Council recently about the set they wanted to construct in the Chase Farm park.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Gets a Witchy Fashion Collection For Halloween

We're pretty excited for Halloween 2021, but we're already looking ahead to Halloween 2022 because, presumably, Hocus Pocus 2 will be streaming on Disney+ at that time with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles. Still, there's a lot for Hocus Pocus fans to be excited about this year - like a fashion collection from Disney and a separate collection from Hot Topic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
romper.com

Is Hocus Pocus OK For Kids Under 10 To Watch?

All Halloween-obsessed parents are going to introduce their kids to the Sanderson sisters eventually. But is Hocus Pocus appropriate for kids under 10? It's one of the best Halloween movies of all time so of course you'll be watching, but the question remains as to whether or not some of the more “adult” themes in the classic flick put it outside of the kid-friendly range — specifically for younger viewers.
RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

These Hocus Pocus Costumes Are Fit For The Whole Family, Even The Dog

Like many a cult classic, Disney’s Hocus Pocus was a flop when it was released in 1993. But fans persist and Hocus Pocus costumes continue to sell. Even though the movie about three zany witches — Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) — only took in $39.5 million at the box office, according to The Lily, and earned just one star from famed movie critic Roger Ebert, it’s gained traction through the years. Maybe it’s due to the millennial kids who, thanks to VHS tapes, watched it over and over. Or maybe in hindsight, we just love the fact that the Sex in the City mega star was a total nerd in the fantastical spooky tale. Whatever the case, Hocus Pocus love persists and that’s why these costumes are going like hotcakes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

'Hocus Pocus' Gifts That Will Totally Put a Spell on You and Your Friends!

Halloween is right around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s finally time to watch Hocus Pocus again. (Or, if you’re like us and you watch it year-round, it’s finally time for seasonally appropriate viewings!) Now, obviously, repeatedly watching one of the greatest Halloween-y films of all time is a wonderful way to spend your time, but what if you need more?
MOVIES
