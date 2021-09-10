CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Exeter back to basics after last season’s Premiership final defeat – Henry Slade

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVzb9_0bsVm44e00
Henry Slade says Exeter have undergone a ‘reset’ over the summer (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

Henry Slade insists Exeter have gone back to basics after admitting complacency contributed to their downfall in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final.

The Chiefs arrived at Twickenham in June as strong favourites to lift their third league crown only for Harlequins to defy expectations for the last time in an exhilarating season by emerging 40-28 winners.

Exeter have appeared in the last six domestic finals but 2017 and 2020 are their only successes and Slade revealed that the most recent setback has prompted a rethink.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwisB_0bsVm44e00
Harlequins were crowned 2021 Premiership champions at Exeter’s expense (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

“We’ve experienced enough finals to know how to come back from it and to come back stronger,” Slade said.

“It was frustrating and it still is, but we had a good summer and have used the feeling we had. We had a reset down at Chiefs and are looking forward to going one better this year.

“We have just gone back to what we pride ourselves on – expecting high standards of each other, working hard and getting back to the basics that you have to nail down.

“Maybe there was a sense of complacency. We have reached the last however many finals, but every time you get there, it’s against a bloody good team.”

To help them prepare for a season when the title will be even more ferociously contested due to Saracens’ return to the top flight, Exeter have enlisted the help of the Royal Marines.

Rob Baxter’s 2020 double winners have spent time at The Commando Training Centre in Lympstone this summer to take them out of their comfort zone.

“We have had some swimming sessions at the marine base. We’ve been passing around rifles and trying to keep them above water, things like that,” Slade said.

“It’s a proper deep pool – four or five metres deep – and they give us rifles and we have to tread water and keep the rifles above water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qslIV_0bsVm44e00
Exeter have been training with the Royal Marines this summer (PA) (PA Media)

“Then they will chuck one to the bottom and you have to go and pick that up and carry on – it is pretty tough.

“You have to keep it above water for a few minutes. It’s not ideal, especially when some people in the group aren’t good swimmers.

“Those boys in the marines are tough. We don’t even do the things they do fully, so I can’t imagine how hard their training is.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 players set to star in the Gallagher Premiership this season

The 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership season promises to be another thrilling domestic campaign. Here, the PA news agency looks at five players who could prove star attractions of English club rugby’s showpiece competition. Louis Lynagh (Harlequins) At the age of 20, Lynagh has already left an indelible mark on Harlequins’ rich...
RUGBY
punditarena.com

Ugo Monye, James Horwill and Ben Smith select a combined Rugby Championship XV

Ugo Monye, James Horwill and Ben Smith have selected a combined Rugby Championship starting XV. Former England winger Monye, former Australia lock Horwill and former New Zealand full back Smith appeared on the latest episode of World Rugby’s The Wrap, where the remaining rounds of the Rugby Championship was the main topic of conversation.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership#Swimming#Chiefs#The Royal Marines
The Independent

George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales ” North said.“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy