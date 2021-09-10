List of 9/11 memorial events around Southern Arizona
There are several events planned in Southern Arizona this Saturday to remember Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary.
This list may be updated as more events are announced
9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation - 260 S Church Ave.
Attendees will climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.
Doors will open at the TCC at 5:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies start at 6:30 a.m.
Pima Community College - Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Commemoration
The downtown Pima campus will host an event at 9 a.m. in front of the Roosevelt Building.
Sahuarita Armed Forces Tribute - 15700 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
A ceremony is taking place at 8 a.m. to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The ceremony will include a prayer and a rifle salute.
9/11 Freedom Fest - 3105 E. Fry Blvd.
Sierra Vista's Veterans Memorial Park is hosting an event to honor the victims whose lives were lost. The event begins at 10 a.m.
