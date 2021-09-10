CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sahuarita, AZ

List of 9/11 memorial events around Southern Arizona

By Joey Greaber
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEPIz_0bsVlZ4T00

There are several events planned in Southern Arizona this Saturday to remember Sept. 11, 2001 on its 20th anniversary.

This list may be updated as more events are announced

9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation - 260 S Church Ave.

Attendees will climb 2,071 steps representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

Doors will open at the TCC at 5:30 a.m. and the opening ceremonies start at 6:30 a.m.

Pima Community College - Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Commemoration

The downtown Pima campus will host an event at 9 a.m. in front of the Roosevelt Building.

Sahuarita Armed Forces Tribute - 15700 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.

A ceremony is taking place at 8 a.m. to honor the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. The ceremony will include a prayer and a rifle salute.

9/11 Freedom Fest - 3105 E. Fry Blvd.

Sierra Vista's Veterans Memorial Park is hosting an event to honor the victims whose lives were lost. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sahuarita, AZ
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Sahuarita, AZ
Government
City
Pima, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Arizona#9 11 Memorial#Tcc
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Short term drought levels fall across Arizona

Earlier this year, most of Arizona was in the throes of exceptional or D-4 drought, which is the highest category according to the Arizona Drought Monitor. After a productive monsoon with record rainfall, about 47 percent of the state is in one of the lowest categories of drought, or D-1.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy