Colleen Green Has Logged On

Miley Cyrus has stunned on stage at Summerfest 2021 while twerking in a studded pink halter top with thigh-high black boots. See the videos!. Miley Cyrus, 28, headlined Milwaukee’s Summerfest on September 17, and wowed the crowd as she performed some of the biggest hits from her 15-year career. The former Disney Channel star’s set included tracks from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts along with covers of songs like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” and Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Midnight.” Miley also twerked in a black mini skirt, which she paired with a pink halter-style crop top and thigh-high, studded black boots. “FOOL MOON,” she captioned a series of snaps of her dancing.
